CEDAR FALLS — Grammy-nominated musician Anat Cohen will be the guest artist for the 72nd annual Sinfonian Dimensions in Jazz concerts on Thursday and Friday on the University of Northern Iowa campus.

The concerts are the perfect coda culminating the two-day 68th annual Tallcorn Jazz Festival featuring 63 high school bands. More than 1,200 students representing 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A schools from throughout eastern, central and southern Iowa will attend sessions in Russell Hall and the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

Tallcorn is the longest-running high school jazz festival west of the Mississippi.

“We haven’t had 63 bands participating in a long time,” said Chris Merz, director of jazz studies and UNI Jazz Band One. The prospect is exciting but not surprising because of what the festival offers to these young musicians, he explained.

“We have such an emphasis on the education aspect of jazz. It’s not just a place to compete or make a bid to the state championships. Students learn and get advice from jazz clinicians, and we consistently bring in world-class guest artists to solo with Jazz Band One. Those performances are included in the festival and a lot of bands ”

Cohen will be featured during performances at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday in Bengtson Auditorium in Russell Hall. UNI Jazz Band One will perform with Cohen under Merz’ direction, and Jazz Band Two will open the concerts, directed by UNI faculty artist and director Michael Conrad.

Cohen has won hearts and minds the world over with her expressive virtuosity and delightful stage presence.

“The music Anat has sent to us is wonderful and spans the history of clarinet and jazz, coming out of a New Orleans approach, swing-era stuff and a real affinity for the music of Brazil that blends very well with jazz. The styles are very compatible.”

UNI Jazz Studies is the second oldest university jazz program in the nation. A group of young musicians at UNI, then Iowa State Teachers College, bucked their music instructors and performed an underground jazz concert on Feb. 28, 1951. A second followed, and before the third, the UNI School of Music bowed to the inevitable and established the jazz studies program. It has become one of the best-known jazz studies program in the U.S.

“That history is something we lean into. We’re very proud that UNI made a home for jazz when musicians weren’t even allowed to play it at other schools,” said Merz.

The widely celebrated Sinfonian Dimensions in Jazz performances are included as part of Tallcorn Jazz Festival.

“We hope to see, and it seems to be bearing out, that a lot of the competing bands are planning to stick around and hear our bands in concert. In case they haven’t heard, we have some pretty good musicians at UNI and it’s a good place to study music and continue their jazz studies,” Merz said.

Merz is particularly looking forward to Jazz Band One’s only rehearsal with Cohen. “I always pride myself on preparing the band on playing guest artist material. For me, it’s the best event of the whole week to see the look on a guest artist’s face went they hear the band for the first time and realize just how good they are,” he added.

Concert tickets are $10 general admission/$5 youths and seniors for Thursday, and $15 general admission/$10 youths and seniors for Friday. For more information visit tallcornjazzfest.com, or to order tickets call the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center box office at (319) 273-7469 or visit unitix.uni.edu.