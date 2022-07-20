Grace Reformed Church to hold 'Jesus giveaways'

WATERLOO — Grace Reformed Church will hold a "Jesus Giveaway" from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on consecutive Saturdays July 23 and July 30 at its Shady Lane Youth Center, 1322 Shady Lane, next to the church at 520 Maxwell St.

Church members describe the event as "like a garage sale, only free!" The congregation has collected good slightly used items to give to those in need, including children's and adult clothing and shoes, toys, household furnishings and furniture, televisions, computers, kitchen utensils and appliances, pots and pans, books, videotapes, DVDs and more. There also will be a free lunch.