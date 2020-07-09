Zoning, land use changes requested on future site of new Cedar Falls High School

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — A public hearing is planned on land use changes and rezoning for a portion of the property where a new high school will be located.

The Cedar Falls Community Schools’ request on the 20-acre parcel was presented to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission Wednesday.

Located north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive, zoning on the property needs to be changed from an agricultural to public district. To the east is approximately 50 acres at 2701 W. 27th St. that will make up the rest of the new high school site. That was already properly zoned when Cedar Falls Schools bought it from the University of Northern Iowa.

Both pieces of property need to be designated “schools” on the future land use map. Jaydevsinh Atodaria, a planner with the city, said currently the 20 acres is designated medium density residential while the 50 acres is designated “university.” A hearing on the proposed changes was set for the commission’s July 22 meeting at 5:30 p.m.

The new Cedar Falls High School is expected to open in 2024 and will replace the existing facility at 1015 Division St.