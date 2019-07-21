WATERLOO — The proposed $100 million Lost Island Theme Park will face its first zoning test this week.
The Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing at 4 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall on a request from Lost Island Real Estate to rezone 159 acres of farm fields along Shaulis Road for planned commercial development.
Gary and Becky Bertch, who have operated the Lost Island Waterpark for 19 years, announced plans last week for the theme park to include roller coasters, thrill rides and other family-friendly entertainment.
The park, which the Bertches hope to open in the summer of 2022, would be located south of Shaulis across from the water park and Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo.
City planning staff are recommending approval of the zoning change and a special permit for the project, noting is is compatible with the existing entertainment venues in the area and will bring additional economic development, jobs, tourism and quality of life to the community.
Staff suggested the approval include requirements to buffer the park from the Summerland neighborhood directly southeast of the land and to follow recommendations of a traffic and drainage study being conducted by the city.
You have free articles remaining.
The city’s long-range land use plan actually designates the theme park property as suitable for professional offices and neighborhood commercial use near Shaulis, and low-density residential use to the south.
“While the proposed project would not be keeping with the future land use map, is should be noted that the map has not been updated since 2002, before the Isle Casino was constructed, and the city is currently in the process of updating the (map),” the planning report stated.
“The size of this project was not previously imagined for the depth of the commercial designation from Shaulis Road to be properly designated back in 2002,” it continued.
The planning commission makes recommendations on the zoning change to the City Council, which is expected to take up the issue Aug. 5, and on the special permit to the Board of Adjustment, which has not set a meeting date for its vote.
City Council members will also be asked to approve a development agreement, which will include a financial commitment from the city, currently estimated at $14 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.