WATERLOO — Plans for an infill housing development near Cedar Valley Community Church are up for consideration this week.
Waterloo City Council members are scheduled Monday to hold a public hearing on a request from Midwest Development/Skogman Homes to rezone about 3.7 acres of land it is buying from the church at Ansborough Avenue and Edgemont Road.
The site plan north of the church shows Lincolnshire Road being extended with 10 single-family homes on the west, abutting back yards of houses along Monticello Avenue, and seven duplexes on the east side of the new street.
Members of the city Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission voted unanimously earlier this month to endorse the zoning change.
Several Monticello Avenue homeowners questioned how the project would affect water runoff and whether any of the church property would remain as a play area and green space. The development would have a storm water retention area, and the church would retain some open land not being sold to Midwest Development.
Kevin Fittro, vice president of Midwest Development, said the housing addition would help fill a niche for $230,000 to $275,000 homes in the area.
“Unfortunately this is unobtainable in today’s new developments such as Audubon Heights due to land and development costs,” Fittro said. “You are looking at lots in the mid $60,000s which drives the type of housing needed into the low- to mid-$300,000s.”
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in City Hall. Other scheduled council business includes:
- Public hearings to update projects added in the city’s tax-increment financing districts and certifying the amount of tax revenue the city must collect in those districts next year to pay off tax rebates to businesses and other debts in those districts.
- Sponsoring an application by Lincoln Savings Bank, which is seeking tax incentives from the Iowa Economic Development Authority for its renovation and expansion in the Cedar Valley TechWorks. The city has already authorized local property tax rebates to match those state incentives.
