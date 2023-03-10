CEDAR FALLS — Public Safety Director Craig Berte has officially named Capt. John Zolondek as the acting fire chief, the city announced Friday.

The 16-year veteran of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department has been fulfilling the responsibilities of the top position since October. Former fire chief John Bostwick and former water reclamation manager Mike Nyman were placed on leave at the time due to an internal investigation that involved work hour discrepancies in the paid-on-call program Bostwick later “acknowledged” existed.

Zolondek has been given the title now that the city deems there to be a position vacancy. After a few weeks of finalizing an agreement between the city and Bostwick, which the City Council approved in a 4-3 vote Feb. 7, it is apparently enacted now. That allows the former chief to serve as a fully paid consultant until his retirement Oct. 15.

The city has begun the hiring process and posted the fire chief job Thursday with a salary ranging between $91,203 and $148,218. The fire chief is also one of two assistant public safety directors to Berte. The other is Police Chief Mark Howard.

The process is expected to wrap up in early June.

According to a news release, Zolondek previously served as a full-time firefighter for the Winona, Minnesota fire department. He is a nationally registered emergency medical technician and holds state of Iowa fire certifications of Firefighter 1 and 2, Fire Officer 1 and 2, Fire Instructor 1, Fire Inspector 1, HAZMAT Awareness and Operations, and Pumper/Operator.

He is a certified peace officer and holds several police certifications including Drug Recognition Expert.

Zolondek previously served as Military Policeman in the United States Marine Corps. He is a combat veteran who served in Al-Ramadi and Al-Fallujah, Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003-2004. He was awarded a Navy Achievement Medal with VALOR for his actions in Iraq.

Zolondek has a master’s degree from Saint Ambrose University and a bachelor’s degree from Saint Mary’s University in Minnesota. He is a two-time recipient of MercyOne’s Heroes Among Us Award. Both awards were for life-saving efforts; one as a police officer in 2018 and a second as a firefighter in 2019.