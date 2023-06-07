CEDAR FALLS — The City Council offered its full confidence in John Zolondek while appointing him as the city’s next fire chief Monday.
The council unanimously confirmed the recommendation of Mayor Rob Green, City Administrator Ron Gaines and Public Safety Director Craig Berte to name Zolondek the next chief over Chris Ledeker, former fire and emergency medical services chief of the Arkansas City Fire Department in Kansas.
They rose to the top from an initial pool of 11 applications.
The city first hired Zolondek as a police officer in 2007. He quickly became a part-time, on-call firefighter as well, but wasn’t solely assigned to fire and rescue as a public safety officer until 2018.
He moved up the ranks to lieutenant, captain and eventually acting chief. He replaces the retired John Bostwick and will be paid $133,000 per year.
Previously, he had been a military police officer in the United States Marine Corps Reserve from 2002 to 2008, and was with the Winona Fire Department in Minnesota, where he grew up and became a firefighter in 2006.
The hiring marks the start of a new era in Cedar Falls public safety: The three top leadership positions have changed in the last year. The public safety director and police chief also were filled with internal promotions after a lengthy hiring process was conducted.
“I believe the city is very much honored to have someone of your caliber apply for this,” said Councilmember Gil Schultz. “I don’t want to take it for granted that you were brought up in this organization.”
“In my opinion, you’re the best person for this position. You have the background. You have the training. You’ve got the vision. You’ve got the commitment. You have the whole package,” he added.
Praise for Zolondek mixed with hints of dissatisfaction with the process.
“I love that you’re a Marine. I wish the council was a little bit more involved in picking you. … Now that you’re here, I wanted to separate you out and vote for you separately, so that you know we’re behind you.”
Zolondek was surprised and grateful for the support.
“I’m honored and humbled to be in this position,” Zolondek told the council. “I’ve worked hard to get to this position.
“With the time and effort you guys have invested into this program and the department, I want to progressively and positively keep that going in a good direction. I’m willing to roll up my sleeves and do the hard work, and just want to get some new fresh programs coming in.”
Is it too hot to walk your dog? 5 safety tips for summer weather
How hot is too hot to walk my dog?
Summer can bring scorching temperatures that leave responsible dog owners wondering when it’s too hot to take their pup on a walk. Dogs tend to overheat more quickly than humans, so paying careful attention to the temperature and your dog’s body language is essential.
As a general rule, if the temperatures are over 90 degrees, you’ll likely want to wait until the cooler evening for a walk. You can also place the back of your hand on the sidewalk or pavement and hold it there for seven seconds. If that’s too hot for your hand, it’s also too hot for your dog’s paws.
How can I prevent my dog from overheating on walks?
Following a few simple safety tips can make long summer strolls just as fun for your dog as they are for you. Here’s what you need to know as the temperatures rise.
1. Timing is everything.
When the sun is at its peak, pavement can become scorching hot. It’s best to save walks for early mornings or late evenings when the temperature is cooler. Skip mid-day walks when the sun is blazing unless you can stroll in a wooded area where the ground gets plenty of shade.
2. Stay hydrated.
Just as it’s important for people to get plenty of water on hot days, it’s also important for dogs. When walking in the summer, grab a cold water bottle and a collapsible dog bowl. If you notice excessive panting or salivation, take a break and give your dog time to hydrate. Freezing low-sodium broth in an ice cube tray is also a great way to get your dog more fluids in the summer.
3. Stay in the shade.
Staying in shady wooded areas is ideal, but for city-dwellers, it’s best to cross to the shady side of the street. Plan your dog's walking routes in areas with more tree or building coverage to keep your dog’s paws cooler. As a bonus, it might help you avoid your next sunburn.
4. Protect their paws.
As mentioned before, if the sidewalk is too hot for the back of your hand, it’s also too hot for your dog’s paws. Stick to grassy areas, or get some breathable dog booties to protect their paws from hot pavement.
5. Watch for signs of overheating.
Dogs produce far less sweat than people, so they’ll need your help to stay cool in the summer.
Watch for common signs of your dog overheating which include:
Excessive panting
Difficulty breathing
Drooling
Weakness
Fatigue
Collapsing
If you notice any of these symptoms, get to a shady spot and offer your dog plenty of water. Wetting your dog’s paws, belly, and ears with cool water can also help bring down their body temperature. You can even store some dog ice cream in the freezer for a special treat when you get home.
Is it safe to walk my dog in the summer?
When walking your dog in the summer, it’s important to keep the warning signs of overheating in mind, especially with dog breeds that have short noses or thick coats. If you follow a few simple safety tips, your dog can enjoy the long summer days and all the extra evening walks that come with the season.