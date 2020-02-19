You are the owner of this article.
Youth Art Team, other programs win gaming grants
Youth Art Team, other programs win gaming grants

WATERLOO — A program started to encourage kids to express themselves through community art projects is getting a major boost from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association.

The Youth Art Team is one of 15 programs and organizations sharing some $377,434 in grants awarded Monday by the nonprofit agency that distributes revenue from the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo.

Heidi Fuchtman, executive director of the Youth Art Team, said the grant is a major boost for an organization now growing beyond its humble beginnings.

“People don’t realize that the Youth Art Team has been around for 10 years now,” she said. “It was started and led by volunteers with no budget 10 years ago, and those young artists are now growing into leaders.”

The Bridge to 10 program is an effort to create a healthy and sustainable Youth Art Team program for the next 10 years, including funding to hire staff.

“It’s growing super fast,” Fuchtman said. “Everything grew beyond what our volunteers could sustain.”

The Youth Art Team has undertaken a number of public art projects since it began, including “Our Freedom Story,” a 3,000-square-foot mural on the downtown Cedar River riverwall near the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

Unveiled last June, the mural was designed by third-graders to tell the story of the civil rights movement in Waterloo after interviewing community members involved in the movement.

Fuchtman said the team is planning to build on that mural this year and will continue its annual summer camps that introduce new students to the program and create artwork on boards displayed in the Fourth Street Bridge pedestrian walkway.

The largest award in the current grant cycle was $89,000 to the Black Hawk County Conservation Board to help repair the Brandon Bridge over Lime Creek on the Cedar Valley Nature Trail.

The Grout Museum received an $85,000 grant to replace the star projector and install new seating, carpeting, and repair of existing walls inside the Planetarium.

The BHCGA holds the gaming licence for the casino and receives 5.75 percent of the adjusted gross receipts to disburse for property tax relief, capital projects and charitable donations in Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw, Grundy and Tama counties.

Other recipients in the current grant cycle include:

  • Iowa Legal Aid, $50,000, to locate an office in a Waterloo elementary school to provide legal advice to families in need.
  • Northeast Iowa Food Bank, $30,000, to buy a new refrigerated van.
  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa, $20,000 for a work-based mentoring program.
  • City of Dunkerton, $11,700, to buy a new public works vehicle.
  • Cedar Valley Bridges Out of Poverty, $10,000, for workshops to help low-income residents become more self sufficient.
  • SHIPHT Youth Opportunity Accelerator, $10,000, for education and mentoring programs.
  • Cedar Valley Makers, $7,500, for a dust control system at its makers space.
  • Waterloo Neighborhood Services, $5,500, for a block party trailer.
  • Quota International, $5,000, to support the Cops n’ Kids literacy program.
  • Black Hawk County 4H and FFA, $3,500, for additional pens and gates to be used at the annual fair.
  • Waterloo Rowing Club, $234, to buy eight new oarlocks.

