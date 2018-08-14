WATERLOO — Hockey clubs, skating groups and other organizations leasing ice time at Young Arena could be paying more this fall.
Members of the Waterloo Leisure Services Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend increasing ice rates at the city-owned facility effective Oct. 1.
“We have not had an increase in three full seasons,” said Chris Dolan, arena manager.
The recommendation would boost the hourly rate for ice time from $160.50 to $175 for contracted ice groups, which include groups renting 20 hours per year or more. The non-contracted rate would grow from $170.50 to $185 per hour.
The proposed rates, which would be frozen for two years, do not include the public skating rates or the Waterloo Black Hawks, which is covered under a separate contract. The increases do include the Waterloo Youth Hockey Association, Cedar Valley Figure Skating Club and Warrior High School hockey team.
Dolan said the fees are an attempt to balance the arena’s increased operating expenses with a desire to keep the costs reasonable for participants.
“We’ve tried very hard as a department to keeps our rates affordable to allow kids in hockey and boys and girls in figure skating to participate,” he said.
Similar arenas that also host U.S. Hockey League teams have much higher contracted ice rates. Cedar Rapids charges $195 to $230 per hour; Dubuque charges $192 to $252 per hour; and Des Moines charges $260 per hour.
“It’s very much a bargain compared to our neighbors,” said Leisure Services Director Paul Huting. “We know that, but we’re trying to continue Waterloo’s big place on the map as far as being a good, healthy hockey town.”
The commission also voted to recommend a new five-year contract for Pepsi to continue exclusively supplying soft drinks, sports drinks and bottled water at Leisure Services locations, including Young Arena, the swimming pools, baseball and softball complexes and Cedar Valley SportsPlex.
Pepsi, which has been the exclusive provider at those facilities, provided a better bid than Coke, which sought the contract for the first time.
Based on historic quantities, the Pepsi contract is expected to cost about $200,000 over five years compared to $216,000 for Coke. The city ultimately makes a profit by reselling the beverages.
City officials said the Pepsi bid was much better than previous proposals from the company.
“It definitely helped us that Coke let it be know they were going to bid,” said Mark Gallagher, recreation services manager.
Both the ice rates and beverage contract are expected to go to the City Council in coming weeks for final approval.
