WATERLOO — Yeshimebet Abebe has amassed a huge campaign fundraising advantage in her bid for a seat on the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors.
Reports filed with the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board show Abebe, a Democrat, had raised far more than incumbent Democrat Craig White and Republican candidate and Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka.
Those three are running for two supervisor seats up for grabs in the Nov. 6 general election.
Abebe’s campaign has received more than $11,600 in contributions from the start of the campaign through Oct. 14. She had also loaned her campaign $2,500 and received nearly $1,400 in in-kind contributions.
Trelka’s campaign had raised $1,744 during the same period.
White said he was not required to file a report because he hadn’t raised or spent more than $1,000. But he said he had received about $835 in donations and spent $700 mostly on newspaper advertising.
Abebe had received contributions exceeding $100 from more than 50 different individuals. Her largest contributions include $1,000 from Iowa Women for Progressive Change, $500 from the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 125 union and $200 from the Hawkeye Labor Council AFL-CIO.
She also received a $200 contribution from former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack. Abebe worked in the U.S. Department of Agriculture when Vilsack served as its secretary.
“Our campaign is appreciative of the support we are receiving,” said Abebe.
Her campaign had spent about $6,000 on advertising, signs and other campaign expenses, leaving more than $8,000 in the bank heading into the final three weeks of the campaign.
Meanwhile, Trelka had just $34 on hand as of Oct. 14 after spending most of the $1,744 he raised, primarily on yard signs crucial to a first-time candidate.
He made his largest contribution, $500, but he also received donations from Loretta Rice, Kelly Carl, Hope Anderson, Judith Eastbrook, Candace Nardini, Martin Averill and Tim Lind.
