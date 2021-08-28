Years after its start, Jesup development gets underway again

In early August, the City Council OK'd an amended development agreement that gives Echo Development additional time to complete the required public improvements, though not the timeline Dahlstrom had requested.

"Earlier this summer, Dahlstrom came to me and asked for the amendment," Even said. "He's hoping for a completion date of 2022."

The original agreement had called for all the public improvements to be complete by the end of 2019. Dahlstrom asked for that to be extended to end of May 2022, but the amendment approved by the council shortened that timeframe to the end of this year. Though the council approved the amendment, it cannot take effect until Dahlstrom signs it, which as of last week has not happened yet.

According to a representative of Echo Development who called the Courier, Dahlstrom intends to sign the document in September. With that signature must come the performance bonds required for such a project, but that the city did not get back in 2017 -- due to its own oversight, Even said.

"They started working on it and then had contractors issues, and then COVID hit," Even said. "I'm optimistic. They seem to be moving full speed ahead with it now."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.