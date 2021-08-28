Years after its start, Jesup development gets underway again

JESUP -- In February 2018, the Jesup City Council approved a development agreement with Echo Development to construct what was going to be the largest commercial/residential project the city had seen in years.
The West Echo Addition's first phase, near Wooster and Dubuque roads along the southern edge of town, featured 18 lots, at least two of which were commercial and the rest residential. The final plat map approved by the city shows unplatted land just east of the lots labeled "Future West Echo Phase 2."
In a first for the city, Jesup's council approved the creation of an urban renewal district for the area, opening the door for the city to capture the increase in property taxes from the improvements on the land. In the city's agreement with Echo Development, owned by Waverly developer Brent Dahlstrom, it promised to rebate to Echo any costs of public improvement to the area -- water, sewer and streets -- over 10 years, using that money.
Echo's representative told the City Council in late 2017 that the first phase would be complete in 2019, and so the city watched and waited.
And waited. And waited. But the development stalled. Contractors left and didn't return. The area became overgrown with weeds, the streets, water and sewer incomplete.
That's changed in recent weeks. Activity has begun again on the land, and Mayor Chris Even is optimistic.
In early August, the City Council OK'd an amended development agreement that gives Echo Development additional time to complete the required public improvements, though not the timeline Dahlstrom had requested.
"Earlier this summer, Dahlstrom came to me and asked for the amendment," Even said. "He's hoping for a completion date of 2022."
The original agreement had called for all the public improvements to be complete by the end of 2019. Dahlstrom asked for that to be extended to end of May 2022, but the amendment approved by the council shortened that timeframe to the end of this year. Though the council approved the amendment, it cannot take effect until Dahlstrom signs it, which as of last week has not happened yet.
According to a representative of Echo Development who called the Courier, Dahlstrom intends to sign the document in September. With that signature must come the performance bonds required for such a project, but that the city did not get back in 2017 -- due to its own oversight, Even said.
"They started working on it and then had contractors issues, and then COVID hit," Even said. "I'm optimistic. They seem to be moving full speed ahead with it now."