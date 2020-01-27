Yang to hold campaign event in Cedar Falls on Thursday

CEDAR FALLS -- With days to go before the Iowa Caucuses, Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang will hold a town hall in Cedar Falls to shore up his supporters before Feb. 3.
Yang will hold a town hall event at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Cedar Falls Woman's Club, 304 Clay St., in Cedar Falls. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/yang2020/event/209654/
You have free articles remaining.
Yang, who has qualified for the next Democratic presidential debate in New Hampshire, is polling at an average of 3% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to RealClearPolitics.