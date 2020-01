WATERLOO --- Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang plans to area stops this weekend.

Both events are free and open to the public.

He will hold a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds (4-H Buidling) in Independence. The public RSVP is here.

Then on Sunday, he will hold a town hall at 12:15 p.m. at Lark Brewing Co., 3295 University Ave., Waterloo. The public shouold RSVP here.

