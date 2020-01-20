Yang in Waterloo: 'Trillion-dollar tech companies are sucking us dry'

WATERLOO -- One caucus voter in Iowa is worth one thousand Californians, Andrew Yang is fond of saying.

And as the days wind down to the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses, the Democratic presidential candidate noted those crowded into Lark Brewing on Sunday could tip the scales for Yang's fortunes in the primaries ahead.

"That is the magic of this place," Yang said to the crowd of around 175 crammed into the lower level of the brewery and standing on the staircase. "If you get behind a vision, it will spread like wildfire across the country. The question the entire world is asking is, 'How will you use that power on Feb. 3?'"

The vision Yang is hawking was this: Tech companies are automating millions of jobs out of existence and not paying much, if anything, in taxes to the federal government. Job retraining was a failure.

The only way to stop the downward spiral of higher unemployment, addiction, suicides and lower life expectancy rates, Yang said, was a $1,000-per-month universal basic income for all adults, what his campaign calls a "Freedom Dividend."

"I know the first time you heard that it sounded like a gimmick -- too good to be true," Yang said.