Yang in Waterloo: 'Trillion-dollar tech companies are sucking us dry'

WATERLOO -- One caucus voter in Iowa is worth one thousand Californians, Andrew Yang is fond of saying.
And as the days wind down to the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses, the Democratic presidential candidate noted those crowded into Lark Brewing on Sunday could tip the scales for Yang's fortunes in the primaries ahead.
"That is the magic of this place," Yang said to the crowd of around 175 crammed into the lower level of the brewery and standing on the staircase. "If you get behind a vision, it will spread like wildfire across the country. The question the entire world is asking is, 'How will you use that power on Feb. 3?'"
The vision Yang is hawking was this: Tech companies are automating millions of jobs out of existence and not paying much, if anything, in taxes to the federal government. Job retraining was a failure.
The only way to stop the downward spiral of higher unemployment, addiction, suicides and lower life expectancy rates, Yang said, was a $1,000-per-month universal basic income for all adults, what his campaign calls a "Freedom Dividend."
"I know the first time you heard that it sounded like a gimmick -- too good to be true," Yang said.
But he used the example of Alaska paying its citizens a universal basic income using money from oil companies as evidence the U.S. paying citizens from tech companies was viable.
"These trillion-dollar tech companies are sucking us dry," he said. "The reason that you feel like you're being depleted is because you are being depleted."
Yang was introduced by Waterloo at-large council member Dave Boesen, who also stressed the importance of the caucuses.
"Iowa has a proven track record, and if you haven't made up your mind yet, I strongly ask you to research all the candidates and find the one with your core values," he said, before adding, "Andrew Yang's a problem solver and a thought leader."
In a one-on-one interview with The Courier, Yang said the Waterloo stop was Day 2 of a nonstop campaign swing through Iowa until the caucuses to shore up his numbers. He'll be in Waverly on Tuesday night, and make campaign stops in Charles City, Osage, Cresco and Decorah on Wednesday.
He predicted the Freedom Dividend, once passed, would become "everyone's favorite thing about what the government does."
"I believe the most impactful thing we can do to balance things out and make things work better for our people is to put buying power directly into your hands," he said. "I applaud (U.S. Sens.) Bernie (Sanders) and Elizabeth (Warren) in particular for their progressive goals. I share the same goals, I just think that money in people's hands is a more effective way to get there."
Chris and Jennifer Gidley of Waterloo said that vision brought them on board to caucus for Yang.
"I think the Freedom Dividend would do a lot to really eradicate poverty across the country," Chris Gidley said.
Sydney Weldon of Waterloo said she first heard of Yang on Sam Harris' "Making Sense" podcast, and Yang's "excitement and charisma" solidified her support.
"Ever since, I've been really jazzed about caucusing for him," Weldon said. "He has some really good ideas."
Yang is currently polling at an average of 3.3% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, good enough for sixth place, according to Real Clear Politics.