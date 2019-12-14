WATERLOO -- Saying he's been called "the Asian Oprah" for his Freedom Dividend proposal, entrepreneur Andrew Yang said it wasn't even his idea in the first place.
"Thomas Paine had the idea of a citizens' dividend. Martin Luther King Jr. wanted a guaranteed minimum income for all Americans," Yang said Friday night during a town hall event at Jubilee United Methodist Church in Waterloo.
The dividend -- which proposes to pay every citizen of the United States over the age of 18 $1,000 per month -- is likely one of the most expensive single proposals among the current Democratic presidential candidates, likely costing the federal government north of $2 trillion per year.
But Yang countered that Friday with the "bailout of Wall Street" in 2008, which he said cost the government $4 trillion. (Estimates vary, but most reports put the bailout at less than $500 billion.)
"This led directly to Donald Trump winning the election" in 2016, Yang said. "You know why Donald Trump won? It's because we blasted away 400 million manufacturing jobs."
Yang said that instead of retraining workers for "jobs of the future" -- which he said has a dismal success rate -- the Freedom Dividend would allow people breathing room, pump money into local economies and provide a living wage for both stay-at-home parents like his wife, Evelyn, who joined him in Waterloo, as well as seniors on Social Security.
"The mega tech companies are profiting off our data for tens of millions of dollars," Yang said. "Did we all get data checks? No."
The Waterloo stop was part of Yang's "A New Way Forward" bus tour, which began Tuesday in Des Moines, Grinnell and Burlington, and wrapped up Saturday with events in Dubuque and Iowa City.
Yang also held an interfaith town hall Friday morning at Wartburg College in Waverly, and a "Moms for Yang" event Friday afternoon at the Cedar Valley Unitarian Universalists in Cedar Falls.
It's an effort to nudge Yang ahead of the 2.5% average the entrepreneur has among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, which puts him in the company of businessman Tom Steyer, also at an average of 2.5%, and Sen. Cory Booker, at 2.3%, according to Real Clear Politics.
"We are just now hitting our stride in Iowa," Yang told The Courier after the event, noting the campaign is putting up television ads and has 13 offices in Iowa. "We want to peak at the right time."
Dean Bostian of La Porte City said he was told about Yang from friends, and was initially "very skeptical" of the $1,000-per-month Freedom Dividend. But he researched the proposal and found it made sense.
"I studied the background, and this is a new way. Something needs to be changed," Bostian said.
He said he lived in Alaska for two years, where a dividend is already paid out to residents. Though he didn't live there long enough to get it himself, he saw how it helped the residents who did live there. But Bostian wasn't ready to pull the lever for Yang just yet.
"I'm looking at Andrew Yang and Pete Buttigieg," he said. "I will listen to as many (candidates) as I can before caucusing, and I will caucus."
Cody Leistikow of Waterloo, who works at John Deere and ran unsuccessfully for city council in 2017, got a photo after the event with Yang. He said Yang was "one of the last people I haven't really gotten to hear" of the presidential candidates who have come to the area.
"When I first heard him speak, I thought (the Freedom Dividend) was a little crazy, but now it makes sense," he said.
Leistikow said the candidate was one of a few he had as his top choices to caucus for -- Sen. Cory Booker and former Vice President Joe Biden were the others.
"Yang's probably the furthest left (of them), but he's got a lot of common sense ideas," Leistikow said.
Lisa Jackson was in Waterloo for work and saw Yang in an elevator at her hotel, so the Pleasanton, California, woman decided to come see him in person.
"What he stands for, you just want to see that change as well," she said.
William Raynovich said he came from Chicago to see Yang.
"I'm a fan of his ideas, and he's authentic in his answers," he said.
