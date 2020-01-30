Yang in Cedar Falls: 'I want to distribute the swamp'

CEDAR FALLS -- When Andrew Yang went to Washington, D.C., asking politicians how they planned to help workers displaced by automation, he was told to come back with support for his plan for a universal basic income.

"That was two years ago today," Yang told an overflow crowd of a couple hundred at the Cedar Falls Woman's Club on Thursday night.

In that time, he said his crowds, his fundraising and his standing in the polls has grown.

"(President) Donald Trump said he wanted to drain the swamp," Yang said. "I want to do something a little bit different: I want to distribute the swamp."

Universal basic income -- what Yang calls the Freedom Dividend -- would use a value-added tax on corporations to give money they're making on data back to every U.S. adult in the form of $1,000 per month.

"If your data is now worth billions of dollars a year, and you aren't seeing a dime, where is it going?" Yang asked. "This is about turning things around. Trump is the symptom of a disease, and it is up to you to begin curing that disease on Monday -- and I am just the Asian doctor for the job."