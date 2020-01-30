Yang in Cedar Falls: 'I want to distribute the swamp'

CEDAR FALLS -- When Andrew Yang went to Washington, D.C., asking politicians how they planned to help workers displaced by automation, he was told to come back with support for his plan for a universal basic income.
"That was two years ago today," Yang told an overflow crowd of a couple hundred at the Cedar Falls Woman's Club on Thursday night.
In that time, he said his crowds, his fundraising and his standing in the polls has grown.
"(President) Donald Trump said he wanted to drain the swamp," Yang said. "I want to do something a little bit different: I want to distribute the swamp."
Universal basic income -- what Yang calls the Freedom Dividend -- would use a value-added tax on corporations to give money they're making on data back to every U.S. adult in the form of $1,000 per month.
"If your data is now worth billions of dollars a year, and you aren't seeing a dime, where is it going?" Yang asked. "This is about turning things around. Trump is the symptom of a disease, and it is up to you to begin curing that disease on Monday -- and I am just the Asian doctor for the job."
Yang's poll numbers haven't budged much -- he's polling at an average of 3.8% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to RealClearPolitics. But he continues to draw good-sized crowds at his Northeast Iowa stops, including many younger people.
Dilip Kapasi's son is one of those young people who signed up to work for Yang's campaign, and Kapasi and his wife traveled all the way up from Texas to support him.
"He's been reading a lot of about him -- he likes all his ideas," Kapasi said.
But that didn't mean Kapasi gave Yang a pass: He asked Yang how his Freedom Dividend would bring jobs back during the question-and-answer period.
Yang replied the dividend would pump more money into local economies, with businesses hiring more people and others encouraged to take a risk on starting a new business.
"If it doesn't work out, you still have a thousand bucks to fall back on," Yang said. "That ends up humanizing our economy."
Kapasi wasn't sure.
"It's not really satisfying me, because automation is still going to happen," he said afterwards.
Tim and Peg Gannon of Cedar Falls both had Yang as one of their top candidates going into Monday night's caucus.
"We're interested," Tim Gannon said. "This helped, tonight."
Peg Gannon said she had now narrowed her choice down to two: Yang and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
"Her experience -- she's articulate, well-informed," she said. But Yang was "very intelligent" too: "He has some very interesting ideas, and -- I think -- very doable. I'm very impressed."