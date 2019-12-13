AMES — Andrew Yang dribbled to the top of the key, passed the ball to J.D. Scholten, and set a perfect screen as Scholten drilled a 3-pointer.
Was a political metaphor made there?
Probably not. It was just a pick-up basketball game.
But it was fun, which is what Yang seems to be having this week in Iowa as he takes his Democratic presidential primary campaign on a bus tour across the state.
Yang, an entrepreneur from New York, went bowling Wednesday in Davenport, and then on Thursday in Ames played hoops with Scholten, a congressional candidate from western Iowa.
Yang planned to attend the annual Cy-Hawk game between the University of Iowa and Iowa State University men’s basketball teams later Thursday in Ames.
“All I’m talking about nowadays is putting more money into Americans’ hands, reforming our politics so it works for us, and sports as a unifying force for all Americans,” Yang told reporters during his — well — postgame press conference.
Yang said the original plan was for him to play Scholten 1-on-1, but he thought better of it when looking at the tale of the tape. Scholten is a 6-foot-6 former professional athlete — he played minor league baseball — while Yang stands somewhere in the mid- to upper-5-foot range.
So instead they teamed up for a game of 3-on-3 at the Ames Community Center. Yang made his fair share of baskets, but their team ultimately lost a close game, 24-20.
Yang is hoping the bus tour helps continue to raise his profile in Iowa in these final weeks leading to the February 3 caucuses.
“Right now our focus is getting to the voters here in Iowa and getting to meet them face-to-face,” Yang said.
Yang has been in the second tier of polling on the race in Iowa, well behind the pack of front-runners, but has done well enough to qualify for the national debates. He will be one of just seven candidates on the debate stage later this month in Los Angeles.
Yang said he hopes to convince undecided Iowa caucus participants that he represents the field’s best chance to appeal to a wide range of voters in the 2020 general election.
“If you look nationwide, more Americans classify themselves as independents than either Democrats or Republicans,” Yang said earlier this week in Des Moines at the kickoff event for his bus tour. “And I believe that my campaign can build a much broader coalition of voters to take on and beat (Republican President) Donald Trump in 2020, in large part because I’m talking about the real problems in our communities that have nothing to do with your ideology or party.”
