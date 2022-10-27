Wulf, Wyatt on the ballot for District 76

WATERLOO — Republican Derek Wulf and Democrat Kate Wyatt want to serve the community they have lived in their entire lives.

The two are on the Nov. 8 ballot for Iowa House District 76, which covers parts of Black Hawk, Benton and Tama counties.

Wulf, 41, farms and raises livestock full-time near Hudson on a farm that has been in his family for generations. Wyatt, 45, is an insurance saleswoman for Dupaco Community Credit Union and a nine-year Hudson City Council member. Four generations of her family have lived in Hudson.

“I know the value of working hard – early mornings, late nights and times you have to push through and get things done,” Wulf said. “There’s a lot of people in this district who can relate.”

He said the reason he is running is to have rural representation at the state’s Capitol.

“I fear we’re losing sight of what made us great as a country,” he said. “Rural law and order (is) under attack. There is a growing number of people who think socialism is better than capitalism and (those) movements undermine our founding fathers. … And I’m sticking up for those values.”

In a previous article, Wulf said the state needs to fight inflation. He said he wants to lower taxes so “citizens have money in their pocket to spend in the community.” He also said he would work toward less government interference so businesses can grow freely.

Wulf said two things differentiate him from his opponent: experience and philosophy. The experience he’s gained as a life-long family farmer “you can’t learn anywhere else.”

“My views are more aligned with the people of District 76 as I’ve talked to thousands of people,” he said, while door-knocking. “We believe in keeping hard-earned dollars; parents should be in the driver seat of their kids’ education. … We believe in local police, and people value freedom and individual agency.”

Wyatt, on the other side of the aisle, said she was ready to run when current state Rep. Dave Williams announced he wasn’t going to seek re-election. The House district’s number and configuration are changing due to once-a-decade redistricting.

“He knows the passion I held for not only Hudson but the entire Cedar Valley,” Wyatt said of Williams. “(It) seemed like the next step to go to to help make my spot in this world a better place.”

The issue that hits her the hardest, she said, is mental health access. The topic came up often when she was knocking on doors.

“That’s the first thing that needs (to be) addressed,” she said. “Not just Iowa, but the country is in a mental health crisis.”

Other important issues for Wyatt include public money going toward public schools and letting women have the right to abortion. She also wants to focus on Iowa’s economy.

“We need to figure out ways to attract and retain people to stay in Iowa so businesses want to come here,” she said. “We need to make sure people are here so businesses want to come with us as well.”

She believes her experience in city government and work with businesses were good preparation for a seat in the Legislature.

“I think Derek is a huge proponent of the agricultural sector but I bring greater experience to the board,” Wyatt said. “Not only that agricultural portion, but the others as well – the business communities, mental health communities and public schools.”