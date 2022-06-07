Wulf beats Chavez in Iowa House District 76 Republican primary

WATERLOO — Republicans decided on Derek Wulf to represent Iowa House District 76 during Tuesday’s primary election.

Wulf ran against Tony Chavez to get a spot on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Wulf, a 40-year-old farmer out of Hudson, received 1,303 votes, or 69.23% of the total. Chavez, a 26-year-old independent contractor out of Cedar Falls received 30.55%, or 575 votes. There were four write-in candidates for the Republicans, and two for the Democrats.

Wulf said the election process so far has been an honorable experience and has kept small-town life at the front of his campaign.

“I think that rural America, and this district, has spoken about the important issues to them,” Wulf said. “I think our next step is to continue to communicate the important issues that hit home for district 76. Those are the issues of small communities, and keeping those areas strong.”

Wulf will face off against Hudson city councilor, Kate Wyatt, in the Nov. 8 general election. Wyatt received 1,368 votes in the Democratic primary.

