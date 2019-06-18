WATERLOO — A broken sewer pipe leaking into the Cedar River is expected to be repaired by the middle of July.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve changes in what ultimately is projected to be a $415,000 repair contract with Peterson Contractors Inc. of Reinbeck.
Work actually started earlier in the day to repair the sanitary sewer force main that has been leaking an estimated 12,000 gallons of sewage a day into the river near the Conger Street bridge and National Cattle Congress grounds.
“Weather permitting and if the rain doesn’t get us, then we’ll be in good shape by the middle of July and have this thing taken care of,” said City Engineer Jamie Knutson.
Council members had voted May 28 to authorize a $262,000 temporary repair, which would have bypassed the broken sewer main until a permanent repair could be designed. That temporary repair was scrapped.
“While waiting for all the materials to come in for that, AECOM was able to work with the contractor and design a permanent repair,” Knutson said. “We’re no longer going to do the temporary; we’re going to do the permanent repair.”
Ultimately, the overall cost will be cheaper and the work will be done more quickly under the change, he said.
City officials noted the South Riverside recreational trail that runs along the north side of Electric Park Ballroom will be closed during the project.
Waste Management Services staff said they were notified about the leak April 25 and reported it to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources the following day. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers also is involved in the review because the sewer main is buried under the flood control levee.
Knutson said the location of the main is driving up the cost and difficulty of the repair.
PCI was originally going to construct a bypass sewer pipe to divert the wastewater while the existing main was dug up and repaired. The new plan calls for a new main to be built along the dry side of the levee to replace the leaking pipe.
There will be a short period during the project when wastewater must be pumped into tanker trucks and hauled away for treatment, AECOM staff said.
