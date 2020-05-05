Woods drops out of Iowa Democratic Senate race, endorses Franken

His name will remain on the ballot, but Cal Woods has dropped out of the race for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination.
Woods, a Navy veteran and former television reporter who grew up on a Linn County farm, announced Monday he was exiting the race and endorsing Michael Franken,
Franken and Woods are among the five Democrats whose names are on the June 2 primary election ballot. The others are Eddie Mauro, Theresa Greenfield and Kimberly Graham.
Woods called Franken the “obvious choice” to endorse because of his unparalleled “knowledge, insight and perspective on foreign policy.”
Franken, of Sioux City, welcomed the endorsement from Woods, calling it “deeply humbling.”
Woods’ name will remain on the ballot because the deadline for a candidate to withdraw from the race was March 18. Early voting in the primary began April 23.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.