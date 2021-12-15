With new developer on board, Edison neighborhood closer to getting park back

WATERLOO — A new developer interested in working with Edison neighborhood residents on a new housing development could pave the way for the city to install a playground, shelter and other park elements there as well.

Waterloo Leisure Services and Neighborhood Services met with Edison Neighborhood Association residents Dec. 3 to discuss what residents most want in a new park, said Paul Huting, Waterloo Leisure Services director.

Huting noted priorities for the park include a playground with mulch surfacing, a swing set, a small shelter, six picnic tables, five park benches, a half-court basketball court, electricity and water service, a 5-foot walking path and a bicycle rack.

“We took what the neighbors said they wanted, and making them aware that the inclusion park talked about previously, with the previous developer, is probably not going to happen for this park,” Huting said.

The estimated total was just over $350,000, which the city would pay, though Huting said funding sources have not yet been identified.

“A lot of this stuff we can do cheaper in-house,” said Travis Nichols, facilities/project manager for the department.

It’s a far cry from the $1 million disability-inclusive park proposed on the site by Jon Brundrett of 5 Bees LLC in March, which Brundrett planned to pay for in its entirety and gift to the city after 10 years. But the park was contingent upon approval of Magnolia Place, a proposed complex of 10 four-plex townhomes on the site. After heavy neighborhood opposition in August, Brundrett pulled the development.

Huting declined to name the new developer interested in building on the site, but said this one was working with neighbors and the city’s planning staff on the type of housing and the shape of the park. The developer expects to present his plan at the next Leisure Services Commission meeting next month, Huting said.

In other news, the commission:

Will present the aquatic master plan recommendations, as well as preliminary recommendations for Gates Park, during a joint work session with the Waterloo City Council on Jan. 18.

It will be the first time the public will see Ballard King’s recommendations for the city’s aquatic master plan, which could include replacing 40-year-old pools at either or both Byrnes and Gates parks, as well as a potential indoor competition pool at the Cedar Valley Sportsplex.

Ritland+Kuiper Landscape Architects will also present initial recommendations for Gates Park specifically, which may include a splash pad, inclusive playground and walking trail. Huting said the consultants were meeting with neighborhood residents this week.

Elected Sharon Samec, currently serving as secretary, as the new vice chair, to replace Jada Spencer, who moved out of the area.

Samec noted her second six-year term on the commission was up March 1. She will continue to serve as secretary until that time as well.

Welcomed new commission member Jessica Rucker.

Rucker, the director of Main Street Waterloo, was appointed to the commission by the City Council during last week’s council meeting. She told the commission Tuesday she was “really interested” in proposed projects happening in downtown Waterloo in particular.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.