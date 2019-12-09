DES MOINES --- In less than two months, Iowa Democrats will weigh in on which candidate should represent their party in the 2020 presidential election.
The race in Iowa remains fluid.
A pack of front-runners has emerged in polling: Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden lead the field by a significant margin in Real Clear Politics’ rolling average of Iowa poll, as of Sunday.
Amy Klobuchar has been rising in recent polls, but remains well behind the lead group. Others, like Tom Steyer and Cory Booker, remain active in Iowa with hopes of catching fire late.
But while that polling describes the current state of the race, most Iowa Democrats say they have not yet made up their minds, or are willing to have their minds changed. Multiple recent polls on the race in Iowa showed fewer than 1 in 3 likely caucus participants are locked into their current choice, while more than half said they may change their mind.
Many of the candidates — including each of the polling leaders — were in Iowa this past week. While each had his or her messages and policies to promote, there was one common thread: their pitches to all those undecided Iowa Democrats.
And those undecided Iowa Democrats were not difficult to find this week.
“I’m still shopping. This is still the speed-dating phase,” said Pam Messer, a 74-year-old Huxley woman who attended a Biden campaign event on the Iowa State University campus in Ames.
David Redlawsk, who leads the political science department at the University of Delaware, has written a book on the Iowa caucuses and has been following the candidates in Iowa throughout the cycle, said with such a competitive and fluid race, more than just those four front-runners still have a chance to win or at least fare well in Iowa, and campaign organization will play a critical role in the outcome of the Feb. 3 caucuses.
“You’ve got those four bunched up, but any one of them could make a major misstep and there could be openings for somebody,” Redlawsk said.
Pete ButtigiegThe South Bend, Ind., mayor has been surging in the polls in Iowa — his Real Clear Politics average is best in Iowa right now, nearly 6 points ahead of Sanders, and has climbed from 7.5 percent in mid-September to 24 on Sunday.
And Buttigieg regularly is drawing large crowds at his Iowa events, in Iowa cities both large — 2,000 in Coralville this week and 1,000 in Davenport and Mount Vernon — and small — 560 in Grinnell and nearly 400 in Washington, Iowa.
But with that added attention comes added scrutiny.
National reporters have been peppering Buttigieg with questions about whether he will release documentation on his time working as a consultant for a worldwide consulting firm, although Iowans who asked questions at Buttigieg’s town halls this week did not have similar interest in the topic.
Bernie SandersWhile Buttigieg has taken a lead over the fellow front-runners in Real Clear Politics’ polling average, the next three — Sanders, Warren and Biden — are crammed in a tight pack separated by only 2 points.
Sanders continues to drive his core message of igniting a political revolution. At a campaign stop in Indianola, he stressed structural reforms such as overturning the U.S. Supreme Court decision that opened the floodgates for unaccountable spending on elections; reforming health care to a single-payer, “Medicare for All” system; a tuition-free college system and cancellation of all student loan debt; and climate policy.
Elizabeth WarrenThe U.S. senator from Massachusetts took a turn as the polling leader in the race in Iowa throughout much of October, but has since slid while Buttigieg surged.
But Warren still has a formidable ground game in Iowa, an asset that likely will make her a major player in the race until the end.
Joe BidenThe former vice president was the polling leader on the race in Iowa until mid-September. While his Real Clear Politics polling average his dived from a high of 28.5 to almost half that, he remains in the lead pack.
And some of Biden’s strongest allures continue to resonate with many Iowa Democrats: that he is viewed as the party’s best hope with general election voters, and that he is most qualified to tackled the job on the first day.
The FieldKlobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota, has made gains recently in Iowa — both in the polls and in efforts to boost her campaign organization.
Tom Steyer, a businessman from California, jumped into the race only recently but has been using his personal wealth to fund a campaign advertising blitz and rigorous campaign schedule in Iowa.
Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur from California, has carved out a unique niche in the race with proposals such as universal basic income: a taxpayer-funded $1,000 per month stipend for every U.S. adult.
Cory Booker, a U.S. senator from New Jersey, continues to struggle to gain traction in the polls — he’s at 1.7 percent in Real Clear Politics’ average — despite being received warmly and enthusiastically at almost every Iowa event he holds.
