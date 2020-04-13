With Legislature idle, tax swap on hold

DES MOINES — Iowa lawmakers’ road to adjournment has rarely looked more uncertain.
Normally, by April, legislators guiding the General Assembly toward its yearly session shutdown have a pretty good sense of what their state budget plan will look like and how they will accomplish most, if not all, of the priorities they set out in January.
But a session that seemed on track less than three weeks ago now looks anything but normal as a global coronavirus pandemic has arrived at the closed Iowa Capitol building — causing lawmakers to suspend their work until at least April 30, prompting Gov. Kim Reynolds and majority Republicans to declare their signature 2020 legislative priority “on hold,” and leaving them to grapple with new budget realities being reshaped by sudden economic turmoil.
“I’m preparing myself for anything,” said Senate President Charles Schneider, R-West Des Moines.
While legislators expect to resume their 2020 deliberations at some point, Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said the uncertain situation unfolding on a daily basis has legislative actions “kind of in a holding phase” as the state focuses on “making sure Iowans are safe.”
Once public health measures have succeeded in “flattening the curve” on the pandemic and the governor and her advisers believe it is safe to open Iowa back up, Whitver expects the Legislature to reconvene to pass a budget and consider a scaled-back number of policy issues in a compressed time frame.
Iowa is in line to receive the minimum $1.25 billion funding to state governments included in the $2.2 trillion federal CARES Act rescue package. Legislative and Reynolds’ administration officials are reviewing the 800-page document to determine their next steps.
“We’re in a good place, but we’re going to be like other states — we’re going to be impacted,” Reynolds said last week, noting her management team is monitoring state agency budgets, cash flow and state tax collections.
“We’re very grateful that we are entering into this pandemic with a very fiscally healthy state budget,” she said.
House Democratic Leader Todd Prichard of Charles City said the pandemic has exposed weaknesses in Iowa’s education and health care systems that need immediate and long-term improvements, along with support for workers and small businesses.
“I suspect the budget is going to be tough,” Prichard said. “This virus has compounded those problems, and we’re going to have to be creative.”
Schneider noted Moody’s economist, who participated in a webinar for legislators from around the country, cautioned the economic downturn could impact state budgets by 15-25%. Schneider said he wanted Iowa’s Revenue Estimating Conference to reconvene before lawmakers return to gain a better sense of the state budget outlook.
Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, agreed legislators need a fresh projection.
“I think it’s all a guessing game on how much the decline in state revenues is going to be,” said Bolkcom, who doubted lawmakers would reconvene before June. “I think it’s going to be jaw-dropping.”
Legislators on both sides conceded they, and Reynolds, likely will have to start from scratch in revamping the now-defunct nearly $8 billion spending plan they were starting to assemble into a revised rewrite that may or may not rely on one-time CARES fixes.
Lawmakers have passed and the governor has signed a fiscal 2021 bill providing a 2.3% increase in state aid for 327 K-12 school districts. Whitver said in an interview last week it is “to be determined” if that $85.6 million commitment will still stand.
Bolkcom said he hoped lawmakers wouldn’t undo what already was a “very meager increase” for K-12 schools but rather use some of the federal rescue money to sustain or bolster education funding.
Whitver pointed out the state currently is in a surplus position with full 10% reserves to absorb some of the hit.
“We were as prepared as we could possibly be for this,” he said. “I just hope that it’s enough.”
The same uncertainty surrounds the governor’s proposed Invest in Iowa Act and possible GOP alternative tax relief plans.
“I’m sure this COVID shutdown is going to impact this fiscal year’s revenue and it also will have an impact on the next fiscal year revenue and that will help us determine whether or not we’re going to be able to move forward with any kind of a tax relief bill,” Schneider said. “I think we have to be prepared to maybe shelve it, but I don’t think that we necessarily can definitively say that that will be the case right now.”
