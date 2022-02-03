With elimination of mental health levy and decrease in debt service, Black Hawk County taxes will decrease

WATERLOO — The county will raise two key levies next year, but the elimination of one levy and double-digit decrease in another will mean a lower tax rate overall.

Officially, Black Hawk County is increasing its tax asking by 4.45% in the general fund and 5.12% in the rural fund for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1.

All residents of the county pay four separate levies, of which the general levy is just one, James Perry, the county’s finance director, told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Rural residents pay a separate rural levy on top of that.

Last year, the Legislature passed and the governor signed into law a revamped mental-health service delivery system paid for by the state rather than county property taxes, meaning the mental health levy is not in next year’s budget at all.

Additionally, the debt service levy for the county is decreasing by nearly a quarter, or 24.72%, in the next fiscal year. Perry noted one bond had been paid in full, and the county was seeing an increase in revenue as a result of the local option sales tax, which benefits the debt service.

So overall, the county is going to see a tax reduction of 7.74% for rural residents and 8.86% for urban residents.

“We are seeing those increases for those specific funds, but overall we are looking at a decrease,” Perry said.

Federal American Rescue Plan dollars will contribute to the decrease, Perry added.

“We’re excited about this budget, and are excited to see significant decreases for the taxpayers in Black Hawk County while maintaining and/or increasing services in such a volatile economic time,” he noted.

A public hearing on the county budget will be held Feb. 22.

In other news, the board:

Unanimously approved paying an additional $5,800 for two tandem axle dump trucks for the secondary roads department after the president of the company it contracted with noted his prices increased beyond what he could afford.

Gene Carpenter, president of Don’s Truck Sales of Fairbank, told board members he ordered the two trucks as specified in August after his bid was accepted in June. In December, the company he ordered from told him it was increasing prices on some of the equipment needed to make the trucks.

“As bad as I hate talking about COVID, that’s what’s precipitated this,” Carpenter told the board, noting he speculated it was a mix of materials shortages and labor issues.

He noted he had been a supplier for the county for 45 years and never asked for an increase after a bid before this year.

“I’m asking you to assist me in this,” Carpenter said.

Supervisor Tom Little asked if there would be “any concern here” legally. Assistant County Attorney Mike Treinen said he didn’t believe there was, and said it was probably the cheaper option rather than rebidding the trucks.

“In this circumstance, the county would undoubtedly be in a worse situation if we did not take the proposal by Mr. Carpenter,” Treinen said.

Approved 4-1, with Little dissenting, to add the emergency management and consolidated communications departments to a study looking at future space needs of county departments at an estimated cost of $6,000.

Little disagreed that the county should be spending its American Rescue Plan funding on two entities “that aren’t really the county,” and said it could end up costing $10 million to $15 million.

“We shouldn’t be spending ARP money on a building that isn’t county-owned, has plenty of room and has two employees,” Little said.

Supervisor Dan Trelka, who said he still supported a county levy benefiting emergency management, argued that he believed the two deserved a better building.

“When I was police chief, I would go down there and smell the sewer smell,” Trelka said. “It was disgusting that we have employees working in an environment that smells like crap.”

