With a challenger already announced, Frank Darrah says he'll run for re-election

CEDAR FALLS — Frank Darrah is gearing up for his fifth campaign for City Council. But it’ll be the first time he’ll have a challenger.

Darrah, 73, announced last week he’ll run for a fifth four-year term as the Ward 5 representative on the council after pondering whether four terms was long enough, saying he didn’t “want to wear out his welcome.”

But he said he thinks his institutional knowledge — 16 years under his belt on the council and 38 in city government, including his service on the planning and zoning and parks and recreation commissions — is a good reason to re-elect him.

“I think that’s really important right now, that we have people on the council who have history, who understand how the process works, who understand the role ... and understand the relationship between elected officials and staff,” Darrah said in an interview with The Courier. “I think some of what we’ve experienced over the last couple of years is people who don’t appreciate those relationships.”

Darrah was first elected to his post in 2005 after urging from community members to run against Stan Smith. He’s the second-longest serving member on the council after Ward 2 member Susan deBuhr, elected two years earlier. But after his initial election, Darrah has run unopposed each time.