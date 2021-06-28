With a challenger already announced, Frank Darrah says he'll run for re-election

CEDAR FALLS — Frank Darrah is gearing up for his fifth campaign for City Council. But it’ll be the first time he’ll have a challenger.
Darrah, 73, announced last week he’ll run for a fifth four-year term as the Ward 5 representative on the council after pondering whether four terms was long enough, saying he didn’t “want to wear out his welcome.”
But he said he thinks his institutional knowledge — 16 years under his belt on the council and 38 in city government, including his service on the planning and zoning and parks and recreation commissions — is a good reason to re-elect him.
“I think that’s really important right now, that we have people on the council who have history, who understand how the process works, who understand the role ... and understand the relationship between elected officials and staff,” Darrah said in an interview with The Courier. “I think some of what we’ve experienced over the last couple of years is people who don’t appreciate those relationships.”
Darrah was first elected to his post in 2005 after urging from community members to run against Stan Smith. He’s the second-longest serving member on the council after Ward 2 member Susan deBuhr, elected two years earlier. But after his initial election, Darrah has run unopposed each time.
“I want to believe it’s because people are satisfied with what I’ve done, how I’ve done it and the direction the city’s going,” Darrah said.
That doesn’t mean Darrah hasn’t faced competition: In 2011, he made a run for then-Mayor Jon Crews’ job. Despite raising more money than Crews, Darrah couldn’t overcome the longtime mayor’s popularity, garnering just 40% of the vote, though he continued to serve on the council.
Now, Darrah will resurrect his campaign committee 10 years later to run against newcomer and retired Waterloo police officer Rob Michael, an anti-PSO candidate who announced he would challenge Darrah in May.
“I’m running because I care about the city and want to keep moving in a positive direction,” Darrah said. “And if anybody wants to help, I need a chairperson.”
Darrah has voted multiple times to affirm the city’s move to a public safety model of police and fire protection.
“The town has not burned down; we’ve saved a lot of money. I think it’s a very effective, professional group” of officers, Darrah said.
But the anti-PSO group of candidates — including T.J. Frein and Gil Schultz, who is running for Mark Miller’s seat after Miller announced he wouldn’t seek a third term — also worries Darrah. Anti-PSO sentiment vaulted council members Dave Sires and Simon Harding into office in 2019, and a majority may be within reach this election, starting the process of unwinding the combined department, which the city has said could cost taxpayers $2 million a year.
“To me, it totally depends on this next election,” Darrah said.
The other big issue is the idea the city administrator has too much power at the expense of the elected, full-time mayor. Darrah contends it’s a misunderstanding based on overlapping, but separate, discussions about switching the city from a full-time to part-time mayor, as well as cleaning up city code where mayoral and administrator duties overlapped.
“That left the perception that the administrator was trying to take control of the city, and that couldn’t be further from the truth,” Darrah said. “I just regret that we’ve gotten to this point that there’s a level of distrust.”
It was Darrah’s suggestion, in February, to form a task force addressing racial equity issues in the city. Now its chair, he said he believed the Cedar Valley had to “face up” to the issue of being named one of the worst places in the nation for Black people to live by investment website 24/7 Wall St.
“We’re just starting the conversation,” Darrah said. “If we can survive that and take small steps somewhere along the line, we’ll be more inclusive, more diverse.”
A self-described big-picture thinker who supported recent visioning plans, Darrah said voters should look at Cedar Falls as a whole — not just the PSO issue — before casting their vote in November.
“Very few people look at Cedar Falls and say anything other than, ‘That’s a pretty cool town.’ And it didn’t just happen,” Darrah said. “If we just throw the baby out with the bathwater because we’re mad about one thing — and by God we’re gonna turn that around, no matter how much it costs, how divisive it is — you can’t fix that. And I want to be there to defend this if I have to.”