DECORAH — The Winneshiek County Jail staff is currently two jailers short, but the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office has received 16 applicants for the openings, according to Sheriff Dan Marx.
The positions must be filled by women to comply with state and federal laws, he told the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors last week.
The starting wage for jailers had been $15.06 per hour; the supervisors approved a new union contract for jailers, which takes effect July 1 that increases the starting hourly wage to $18.
Marx asked the supervisors if a review of the jail administrator position could take place in the near future.
In the new union contract with the jailers, he said, with overtime, they would be making equal or more money than the jail administrator.
Marx said doing all the prisoner meals in house has created more work for the jail staff and the administrator also is doing more collecting of past-due accounts.
“Both of those things are saving the county a lot,” Marx said.
The sheriff said the jail administrator also is willing to return to being an hourly rather than a salaried employee.
Supervisor Dean Thompson said if the jail administrator position involved significant overtime, the administrator should be compensated for it.
Howard County prisoners are currently housed at the Winneshiek County Jail while a new jail is being built in Howard County and Marx said things should slow down once Howard County’s new jail is completed. He said the new jail could be inspected this week.
