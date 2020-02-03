Winneshiek County energy public hearings scheduled

DECORAH — The Winneshiek County Zoning Commission invites all county residents interested in renewable wind and solar energy to two public meetings at 8 p.m. Feb. 11 (solar) and at 8 p.m. March 10 (wind) at the courthouse annex.
Both meetings will give the public the opportunity to share concerns, suggestions and ideas for how the county should proceed to write regulations that will benefit solar energy and wind energy generation while protecting the health, safety and welfare of county residents.
The regulations will apply to solar and wind energy installations outside of city limits.
For more information about the public meetings, contact the zoning administrator, Tony Phillips, at (563) 387-4080.