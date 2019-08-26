DECORAH — Wayne Walter said someone once told him he would know when to retire.
Walter, who turns 70 in October, said after serving as Winneshiek County treasurer for the past 35 years, that time has come.
He informed the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors his last day will be Oct. 4. The Republican’s four-year term as treasurer doesn’t expire until Dec. 31, 2022.
“When I was a candidate for re-election last November, I expected to work longer than this … honesty, I still really enjoy working,” Walter said. “I had to struggle with the fact that my age and years of service probably mean that I can’t devote as much energy and attention to this office as I should.”
The supervisors will have to decide whether to appoint someone until next year’s November election or if they want to hold a special election, said Winneshiek County Auditor Ben Steines. If they appoint someone, the public could petition for a special election, similar to what’s happened in Decorah over the Ward 2 Council opening
After more than three decades in office, Walter said setting his retirement date was a “long, hard decision.”
“Thirty-five years is half of my life … I feel like an ordinary person who was given the opportunity to be involved in local government and the lives of the citizens here in providing lots of services. My first goal was to provide honest and courteous service to the citizens,” he said.
Throughout his career, Walter has been involved in government at a variety of levels. He’s a past president of the Iowa Treasurers Association and served for 10 years on the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) Board, including a term as ISAC Board president.
For the past several years, Walter has served on a team of Iowa treasurers that meets monthly with the director of the motor vehicle division of the Iowa Department of Transportation tracking motor vehicle and driver’s license issues.
Walter and his wife, Margaret, will continue to operate their small farming operation in Madison Township. Margaret retired nearly three years ago as owner of Margaret’s clothing store in Decorah.
