Winneshiek Co. roadside spraying planned for this spring

DECORAH -- Winneshiek County is planning significant roadside spraying this summer and fall.

“It will be the most we’ve ever done as a county,” Winneshiek County Roadside Manager Corey Meyer told the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors recently.

Landowners who don’t want spraying adjacent to their property need to apply for the county’s No Spray in the Right of Way Program. Applications are available on the Winneshiek County website.

“We want to make an exerted effort to let the public know if they’re not on the list, we’re not going to abide by homemade signs … going forward, if the right of way isn’t post by our signs, we’re going to spray,” Meyer said.

Completed applications for the No Spray Program along with a map showing the property needs to be submitted to the Winneshiek County Engineer’s Office. Meyer visits the applicant’s property to determine whether it can be accepted into the program.