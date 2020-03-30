Winneshiek Co. roadside spraying planned for this spring

DECORAH -- Winneshiek County is planning significant roadside spraying this summer and fall.
“It will be the most we’ve ever done as a county,” Winneshiek County Roadside Manager Corey Meyer told the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors recently.
Landowners who don’t want spraying adjacent to their property need to apply for the county’s No Spray in the Right of Way Program. Applications are available on the Winneshiek County website.
“We want to make an exerted effort to let the public know if they’re not on the list, we’re not going to abide by homemade signs … going forward, if the right of way isn’t post by our signs, we’re going to spray,” Meyer said.
Completed applications for the No Spray Program along with a map showing the property needs to be submitted to the Winneshiek County Engineer’s Office. Meyer visits the applicant’s property to determine whether it can be accepted into the program.
If the application is accepted, the right of way won’t be sprayed for a period of three years and the property owner is responsible for maintaining brush control. The county will provide official signs designating the area as “no spray” that must be installed at the landowners’ property line where it abuts to the county right of way. Signs, other than those issued by the county, will not be recognized.
If the landowner does not control weeds and brush within the No Spray area, the county will send the landowner notice to destroy the brush/weeds with a stated 10-day period for destruction of the weeds. If the landowner fails to destroy the brush/weeds within the notice period, the county will destroy the weeds by spraying or any other method the roadside manger deems efficient and recover the cost from the landowner.
