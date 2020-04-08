Winneshiek Co. restricts courthouse access

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECORAH -- The Winneshiek County Courthouse is open for restricted access for essential services by appointment only.

The west door will be unlocked during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but the public will be restricted to the entryway area. Within the entryway will be a locked drop box for correspondence and payments, a bulletin board for public notices and agendas, forms and applications for common courthouse business, and phone numbers for the various departments if public needs access for an essential service.

The entryway is not very large, so the public is encouraged to only enter one at a time. To make an appointment to gain entry to the building, call the appropriate department. Phone numbers are available in the entryway or at www.winneshiekcounty.org. Questions or concerns can be directed to the County Auditor at (563) 382-5085 or auditor@co.winneshiek.ia.us.