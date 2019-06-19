DECORAH --- The Decorah City Council has again denied Winneshiek County Republicans’ request to fly President Donald Trump flags along Water Street.
Council member Randy Schissel cast the only vote in favor of the flag request.
On June 3, council members rejected the county Republicans’ special event application to fly flags in conjunction with President Trump’s birthday party on a 4-3 vote.
They had planned the party for Trump’s birthday, June 14, which also is Flag Day. Several council members said then they objected to the flags because they included Trump’s 2020 campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”
The city was then asked by Winneshiek County Republicans' chair Tom Hansen to postpone the celebration to July 4.
The city has allowed the flying of U.S., Norwegian, Luther College and Decorah Community School flags from city-owned light poles in the past. In April, the council approved a flag policy that allows special interest flags to be flown belonging to organizations that “serve residents of Decorah and Winneshiek County, provide a broad community interest, appeal to wide cross section of residents and reflect the values of the community.”
The policy is in a one-year trial period, according to the city officials. In May, the council approved a request to allow Pride flags to be flown in conjunction with the city’s Pride festival.
Both City Attorney John Anderson and City Manager Chad Bird recommended the flag policy be revised "to either prohibit the display of flags for a political purpose (as defined by city policy) or limit flags displayed on city light poles to a designated set of flags on specific days."
Anderson and Bird said based on U.S. Supreme Court cases and the Hatch Act, which governs the political activity of certain state and local government employees, the city has both the right to choose the message it wants to convey on city owned property with exceptions for traditional public forums such as public parks, but also the duty to equally apply neutral policies with regard to political parties, ballot initiatives and candidates.
Because what is “political” in regards to flags can be “endlessly debated,” Anderson and Bird said the city can provide its own definition of political in the context of the flag policy. Even with an established definition of “political purposes” there may be unforeseen applications to display flags that will not clearly either meet or not meet the policy definition of political purpose, the officials said.
The other alternative would be for the Council to revise its flag policy to only permit the flying of specific, designated flags such as the United State flag, the Luther College flag the Decorah School District flag and flags from Nordic countries, which can be justified by the city’s annual celebration of Nordic Fest for the past 50 years, Anderson and Bird stated.
The council decided it will study the flag policy.
