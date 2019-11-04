CEDAR FALLS -- Dave Williams, D-House District 60, has set up listening posts for his constituents in November.
Residents can speak to Williams at the following locations and times: Nov. 19, 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Hudson Public Library; Nov. 20 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Cabin Coffee, 2030 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, and Nov. 20 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Panera Bread, 6404 University Ave., Cedar Falls.
