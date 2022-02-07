Williams retires from Iowa House, Kate Wyatt of Hudson to run in new district

CEDAR FALLS -- Dave Williams told himself he would serve just two terms and be done when he won a seat in the Iowa House of Representatives in 2018.

Now that he's on the last session of his second term, that's still the plan, the Democrat from District 60 said.

"I think it was an easy decision," said Williams, 68, who announced his retirement last week. "Nothing really came along that said, 'No, you should go for three,' so I stuck with my original plan."

For both of Williams' terms, he's been solidly in the minority party, facing a Republican trifecta in the House, Senate and governor's office. But he said that didn't factor in much to his decision. He thinks he's been able to be persuasive and help solve problems at the committee level, even finding common ground with some colleagues.

"You can't measure how much influence you really have being in the minority," he said.

But Williams said he was never seeking the limelight, that background work mattered.

"By asking the right questions and making suggestions, personally I've been fine with that," he said.

That doesn't mean he's doesn't stand up for his values. Williams pointed to heated discussion around public education in the 2021 legislative session, an issue that originally motivated him to run for office, noting he spoke to the larger body about adequately funding schools.

More recent issues, like book bans and cameras in classrooms, also have angered him. He will continue advocating for schools on a volunteer basis.

"Education's our future for this state, so that's really sad and frustrating," he said. "I think the majority party has gone so far -- that's another factor -- that the public is going to wake up to this, and in the long run bring the pendulum back to the middle."

Redistricting also may have been a factor. Williams' new District 76 would likely have changed a lot about his political strategy.

Instead of House District 60 extending west and south within Black Hawk County -- a district the Democrat won with 51.2% of the vote in 2020 -- District 76 stretches south and east, capturing new towns like La Porte City, Traer and Dysart, and portions of northern Benton and Tama counties.

A good portion of that new District 76 is the old Districts 72 and 75, districts Republicans won with more than 60% of the vote, and represented by Reps. Dean Fisher and Thomas Gerhold. Fisher lives in Montour, which places him in the new District 53, and Gerhold lives in Atkins, in the new District 84.

That could leave an opening for someone like Kate Wyatt, a Democrat and eight-year member of the Hudson City Council, who announced shortly after Williams' retirement announcement she would run in the new district. Wyatt is the first in either party to make a campaign announcement.

"With (Williams') decision to stop, I decided it was the right time for me to step up," Wyatt, 44, said. "I think fresh eyes always bring in a good change."

A 1995 graduate of Hudson High School and a self-described "fourth-generation Hudson resident," Wyatt said she wants to bring to the Legislature what she's brought to the council -- a supportive small business environment and focus on growth that allows small, rural communities like hers to thrive.

"I want to make sure our small towns are heard," she said. "So having that connection between the smaller towns and the larger communities, I think is so important right now for us all."

An insurance agent for Dupaco Community Credit Union, she said her big issues are mental health services -- something the state has recently taken back from counties -- as well as maintaining vital rural emergency services, infrastructure and natural resources.

"To me, it's really not as much about Republican-Democrat as it is about small-town connections and making sure that our communities have this voice out there for us," she said. "I want to be the cheerleader for District 76 to get the most out of our state as we can."

