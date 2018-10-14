CEDAR FALLS — Serving on the Cedar Falls Board of Education fueled Dave Williams’ interest in taking his talents to the Statehouse.
The 64-year-old Democrat, while no longer on the school board, said issues with funding public education spurred him to want to do more for Iowa House District 60 residents.
He is running against Republican incumbent and next-door neighbor Rep. Walt Rogers, 57, in the November general election.
Rogers has held the seat since 2011 and is the chairman of the House Education Committee.
“I tend to lean into problems,” Williams said. “I like working on challenges, and I like team work.”
Teamwork is something Williams learned from a 36-year career at John Deere, where he held about a dozen different jobs.
“My experience in my career at Deere was ‘let’s work with the regulators and comply with the intent of the regulations,’” Williams said. “I thought we had a pretty good relationship with regulators, and from an environmental standpoint Deere is an excellent corporate citizen.”
A comfortable relationship working with all interested parties is part of Williams’ DNA, he said.
“I’ve got a good business background to be able to see a bigger picture,” Williams said.
As a former school board member, Williams believed “public education is one of the keystones to democracy.”
The effort to steer public money to private education through vouchers — a key interest of his opponent — got Williams interested in getting involved at the state level, he said.
“We’ve got some big issues,” he said. “The more I look at things, my background and situation line up very, very well with the issues we have in front of us.
“From an education standpoint I want to make sure we restore our funding plans to public education,” Williams said. “We’ve been underfunded for seven to eight years.”
Williams thinks the problem with education is cyclical and leads to labor problems.
“We don’t have a lack of jobs in Iowa, we have a lack of qualified people,” Williams said. “We train the people and bring them into the workforce, and so we don’t raise taxes we grow the economy.”
Williams said he’s worked behind the scenes on economic development.
“I was one of the leaders to start the cable utility in Cedar Falls,” he said.
He’s worried about middle class jobs and keeping college graduates in the state.
“We have a lot of good middle-class paying jobs, but we don’t have the people to fill them right now,” he said.
Getting students to stay in Iowa by putting more money into schools creates a circle that keeps Iowas economy moving, he said.
“It’s a loop that will build on itself,” Williams said. “We tend to be too short-term focused; we need to be more longer term to see those kinds of problems.”
The backfill, which compensates local government for state-imposed property tax cuts approved by the Legislature in 2013, has come up two years in row without a vote at the Statehouse, and is expected to come up again this session.
“The reason for that cut was this is going to create more jobs. It didn’t,” he said. “We need to keep the backfill until we get this economy growing.”
Williams is worried about the effect ending the backfill would have on small towns.
Williams said there are no quick fixes for the problems Iowa faces.
“It’s not going to be easy, and it’s not going to be fast,” he said.
Williams and Rogers have scheduled three debates at service organizations around Black Hawk County — at The Waterloo Rotary at noon Monday; the Cedar Falls Lions Club at noon Oct. 22; and at the Cedar Falls Rotary at noon Oct. 30.
It's so obvious that Iowa's problems date to all the corporate tax credits and giveaways in the 2013 Republican bill. That meant less money for UNI, less for Hawkeye, less for K-12, less for infrastructure. Dave is right, Iowa has more job openings than we have people unemployed. Read that again. The problem is that our citizens often don't have the training needed for the jobs that are open, and that is due to underfunding education. Dave has the vision to be able to see solutions, and the ability to work with others to achieve those solutions.
