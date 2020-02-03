Will caucuses leave ‘Bachelor’ at the alter?

“You’re not kidding on the vocal nature of ‘Bachelor’ fans when the show gets interrupted,” Carros said in an email.

Past cut-ins for breaking news and weather emergencies seldom have gone unnoticed by viewers waiting to see who accepts a rose every week — their ticket to stay on the show.

Some 7.6 million Americans tuned into last week’s episode, which saw Weber take Iowa native and noted Champagne consumer Kelsey Weier on a coveted one-on-one date date through Cleveland.

In tonight’s episode, Weber and the remaining bachelorettes travel to Costa Rica and — in what’s sure to be the most dramatic reveal ever — the bachelor will share how he ended up with a 22-inch scar on his forehead, according to an ABC news release.

This isn’t the first time the televised popularity contests have shared airtime. On July 30, Hannah Brown’s season finale of “The Bachelorette” had 7.4 million viewers, while CNN’s Democratic debate got 8.7 million.

Carros, who only has so much control over local airwaves, said he doesn’t know when national ABC News might interrupt tonight’s episode.