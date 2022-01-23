Wide array of projects, initiatives set aside in Cedar Falls Capital Improvements Program

CEDAR FALLS — A lot of time at Tuesday’s City Council meeting was spent talking about earmarking $150,000 for a future zoning update in the College Hill area.

That was approved, along with millions of dollars’ worth of other projects that received preliminary consent as part of the city’s financial planning for the next five fiscal years.

This year, the capital improvements program is made up of about 200 projects costing $350 million over the next five years, starting in fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1.

Every year around this same time, the document forecasting the next five years returns with changes for the City Council to consider. It’s not set in stone that these one-time, capital expenses, mostly dealing with infrastructure and “quality of life,” come to fruition.

But for the ones that become reality, say a new park, the hours employees spend on regular upkeep is factored into the city’s operating budget and is not another capital improvement.

In turn, the annual revenues, like property taxes, have to be there to support the additional workload year after year.

Among the larger items on this year’s list is a future expansion of the Hearst Center for the Arts estimated at $5 million.

Nearly half of the cost would be covered by private gifts and grants, with a chunk coming from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association, Cedar Falls Community Foundation and general obligation bonds in fiscal year 2025 and 2026.

Another costly item could be the acquisition of land housing the school district’s soon-to-be former administration building for a new fire station to replace the old one at the corner of Main and 18th streets.

The CIP has an estimated $1.2 million coming out of the general fund’s savings, and also the city’s emergency reserves in fiscal year 2024 and 2025 for land acquisition and demolition costs.

There also are line items that don’t necessarily land in headlines.

Slightly more than a million dollars is dedicated each of the next five fiscal years to replace vehicles and larger pieces of equipment. Also, the city is getting a new financial system to replace its outdated one by allotting $3.4 million for it over the next five year period.

There are items, less pricey in nature, that hold much value to niche groups of people.

In fiscal year 2023, $100,000 is allotted to study options for a downtown parking ramp. The CIP proposes dedicating $100,000 annually over the next five years to the city’s forgivable loans program for people interested in converting rental homes into owner-occupied ones. Gym goers may be happy to see $300,000 dedicated for new weights at the Cedar Falls Recreation and Fitness Center.

Big projects, many of which already are underway, also are included, like $2.3 million in fiscal year 2023 to pay for the City Hall remodeling project.

The $5 million-plus Cedar River Recreation Project, which hit a snag last year when bids came back higher than expected, is marked as being budgeted almost all for fiscal year 2023.

The new high school swimming facility will cost about $16 million, with $8 million coming from the school district, and the funding sources identified for fiscal year 2025.

The entire CIP can be viewed: www.cedarfalls.com/1660/Fiscal-Year-2023.

