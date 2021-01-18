Why House Appropriations Committee seat is big deal for Hinson, Iowa

“It certainly signals to potential challengers that they will need to overcome a significant disadvantage in funding,” Goldberg said. Research shows that political donors target members of powerful committees such as Appropriations, she said.

“Extremely close competition for control of a chamber and the rising costs of campaigns leads party leadership to award prestigious committee assignments — in part — to ensure that districts like Iowa’s 1st that just flipped will stay that way in two years,” Goldberg said.

Iowa’s 20-county 1st District, which includes Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Dubuque and Marshalltown, is considered a swing district. After two terms of Republican representation, it flipped to Democrat in 2018 and back to the GOP in 2020.

The immediate boost in stature gives Hinson something to campaign on next cycle, Larimer said.

That usually means “’bringing home the bacon,’” Hagle said. “But as a Republican, it could also mean exercising some fiscal responsibility.”

Hinson's view

Hinson indicated that’s how she sees her role.