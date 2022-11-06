Who's who in the race for county supervisor

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County’s five-member Board of Supervisors has two seats up for grabs in Tuesday’s election.

Any residents of the county who are qualified voters can cast ballots for the positions, which are elected at-large.

On the ballot are four options. Two Democrats, Tavis Hall and Glen Keith, and two Republicans, Dennis Halverson and Dan Trelka. Trelka is the only incumbent while the others are seeking a seat on the board for the first time.

Incumbent Supervisor Craig White has mounted a write-in campaing to retain his seat after losing a June primary race. His campaign was profiled in the Oct. 12 Courier.

Tavis Hall

Hall, 37, of Waterloo, is the executive director of Experience Waterloo, the city’s tourism organization. He said he ran because it was time for a perspective shift on the board.

“Too often the county insisted ‘why would we help?’ and the shift in that perspective to ‘how can we?’, it allows us to be a part of the solution to the community’s problems,” Hall said. “It allows us to be proactive rather than reactive to those challenges.”

He said the county is “resource rich and strategy poor,” and said if elected he wants to focus on reworking the county’s strategic plan. The current plan was last updated in 2013 with an end goal of 2028.

“No business operates without a plan, and frankly, residents of Black Hawk County deserve to have a board that believes in our potential enough to invest time to plan for future growth,” he said.

He also wants to see the county work with its municipalities, saying that his job at Experience Waterloo allows him to see what other counties and cities have accomplished through collaboration.

“There’s not really a system in place for communities to reach out to the county and get support,” he said. “There’s no regulation of those requests and the uncertainty of the process doesn’t go well for cities, it doesn’t go well for the counties.”

Hall said he brings 15 years of governmental and governmental-adjacent experience to the table along with a passion for the Cedar Valley.

“We (the community) are worth the planning,” he said. “We are worth the investment.”

Dennis Halverson

Halverson, 53, of Waterloo, has worked at John Deere for 25 years.

After running for a seat on the Waterloo City Council, he said he continued to listen to its constituents.

“When I kept talking to people, it was clear that they needed somebody to represent them and be a voice for them,” Halverson said. “We had a lot of people who never voted before … and that inspired me to stay involved.”

He said the county is “doing a good job.” If elected, he wants to expand on the work the current supervisors have done.

“Some people may go in and have a grand scheme of an agenda or a personal spin on this. I’m filling this job to implement the duties of the job and not come in with a personal agenda.”

Halverson said he would “just do the people’s work and not recreate the whole thing. It’s to build off the successes that we’ve done and expand the resources.”

The thing that will help him succeed, he said, is his communication skills. With multiple jobs under his belt, he believes he knows what people want.

“Part of being a supervisor is making those connections and not just (in) bigger cities, but the townships and outside of the county to coordinate infrastructure projects,” he said. “You need someone to talk to them.

“I’m one of those types of people who will be on the ground because I like to make decisions that I can see. When I make decisions that affect people’s lives, I want to stand there and see what’s going on.”

Glen Keith

Keith, 48, of Cedar Falls, works at his wife’s law practice, Jungers Law PLLC, as a legal assistant and office manager. Up until recently, he led the Army Junior ROTC at East High School in Waterloo. He is also a retired Army lieutenant who spent 25 years in the military.

His main reason for running was that he thought the county could be doing more.

“I think we’re not leveraging all the talent and resources we have across the county … to make our county a better place to live,” Keith said. “A lot of that is we’re not working across the county from a common vision or common plan and we’re not advocating as one.”

To achieve this, Keith wants to use his experience as a strategic planner to rework the county’s current plan, saying it doesn’t have goals the county can move towards. It also lacks a review process that would allow the board to revisit it.

“I would love to see a living and breathing strategic plan where we have identified big issues across the county – items our citizens want us to improve upon across the county and we are continually revisiting it,” he said. “Looking together to advocate to improve performance on certain issues and work toward the goal moving forward and we’re doing reviews on a strategic document.”

He said he has done strategic planning that has affected thousands of people in states during Hurricane Sandy. He has also worked across diverse sets of organizations and people in combat as a logistics officer.

Dan Trelka

Trelka, 58, of Waterloo, was first elected to the board four years. Apart from being a supervisor, he also is the new owner of a furniture store in Waterloo, after working as a delivery driver. He is also a former Waterloo police chief, running the department from 2010 to 2019.

He said he originally ran to make a difference on the board and believes he is making a difference. That also spurred his reelection bid.

“We’ve had many successes and I can add balance to the board,” Trelka said. “It can be 3 to 2, and it’s not always the same two voting with me. I’m always thinking about what’s in the best interest of the community.”

He said he’s proud of “efficiencies” he’s championed for the county. One of those is hiring information technology employees to provide services in-house instead of spending extra for outsourcing.

If reelected, he said he wants to continue to work on funding available through the federal Amercian Rescue Plan Act, saying one of his top priorities is rehabilitating Black Hawk County Public Health’s facilities.

Trelka also said he wants to see more programs to reduce recidivism of jail inmates.

“People don’t want a hand-out, they need a hand up,” he said. “If we can be successful in regards to those issues, we can mitigate recidivism.”

If re-elected, he wants to see more county and city interaction and “market the Cedar Valley.”

As an incumbent, he believes there’s more knowns than unknown for constiutients.

“I’m a known commodity – you know what you get,” he said. “I believe in approaching things objectively and with sense and logic and want to make our community better.”

Craig White, the current chairman of the board, is running a write-in campaign to retain his seat. Hall and Keith finished ahead of him in the primary, securing their spots on the general election ballot.