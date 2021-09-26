Who's behind PACs Cedar Valley Backs the Blue, Cedar Falls Forward and Cedar Valley Tomorrow?

The pair notes “the domination of a single issue” was having a “very strong, negative impact,” though they insist the PAC wasn’t formed primarily to promote the city’s public safety model, the first in the state intertwining police and fire departments. It drew the attention of the Iowa Legislature this year.

Nevertheless, they “plan additional communication in the coming weeks on what we’ve learned about the status of public safety in Cedar Falls.”

City councilor and mayoral challenger Dave Sires, Ward 1 challenger Gil Schultz, Ward 3 challenger Kara Bigelow-Baker, Ward 5 challenger Dustin Ganfield and at-large candidate T.J. Frein all support scrapping the PSO model and returning to separate police and fire departments. Rob Michael, who told The Courier he was anti-PSO and planned to run in Ward 5, did not file to appear on the ballot.

Kittrell and Soneson said they don’t plan “a classic style of endorsement,” preferring to put candidates’ responses to their questionnaire sent out Sept. 17 on their website in full.

“We don’t want to be prescriptive in telling folks who to vote for, but we hope to provide valuable information that informs,” they noted.

Cedar Valley Backs the Blue