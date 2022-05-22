Who is Lynn 'Al' Fear Jr., the lone external finalist for Cedar Falls public safety director?

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls residents are likely familiar with Acting Police Chief Mark Howard and Acting Public Safety Director Craig Berte because they have a combined 45 years on the force.

In 2020, both also were finalists for the police chief role. Now in 2022, they again find themselves as finalists for the public safety director job after Jeff Olson retired March 11.

But how many locals know Lynn “Al” Fear Jr., the lone external candidate vying for the top public safety job with a salary estimated to be between $124,951 and $164,005?

Fear describes himself as a student of the conjoined police and fire model and says he has a “definitive, detailed plan to address the issue” if he is “fortunate enough to be the next director of public safety.”

Fear, who spent 25 years working at the Cedar Rapids Police Department, agreed to answer some emailed questions from The Courier, but said he didn’t want to reveal too much publicly before he, Berte and Howard interview with city officials Wednesday.

Asked how long he’d serve in the role if selected, he said: “I have dreamed of this moment. I want to lead an agency and help create an organization that is considered one of the best in the country. I just turned 50 years old which means I have plenty of time on my hands. If I am lucky enough to be offered this position, this is not a stepping stone for me. I will be with the Cedar Falls community for a long time. When this position as director of public safety opened, my first thought was this is a perfect opportunity to create effective, positive change within an organization and community in need.”

Fear, Berte and Howard will each be interviewed for approximately 90 minutes by a selection committee that includes Mayor Rob Green, Mayor Pro Tem Simon Harding, Administration Committee Chairwoman Kelly Dunn, City Administrator Ron Gaines and the city’s department directors.

For those looking for a fresh perspective on the city’s public safety officer model, Fear might be the preferred candidate.

He worked at the Cedar Rapids Police Department from 1995 until 2020 as a commander, sergeant, grant funding coordinator, SWAT team medic and lead trainer, and lead instructor for Regional Police Academy.

The department has some 220 officers, about three times the size of Cedar Falls.

Fear also was a police officer with the Coralville Police Department from 1995 until 1999.

In addition, he ran an unsuccessful campaign for Johnson County sheriff in 2020, and denied wholeheartedly being interested in running for public office again. He also noted he’s been a finalist for police chief jobs before deciding the “situation wasn’t right” for him.

Today, Fear is the director of mobile medical stimulation at the University of Iowa, as well as founder and director of operations at the Guardian Training Services Institute.

“I have a history of working at an agency where it was required to be EMS and Police while working for the city of Coralville,” he responded when asked about his understanding of the PSO model.

“All the officers were required to also be EMTs and responded to every medical call. I also have worked very closely with the Cedar Rapids Airport Police Department which is also a police and fire dual-role organization. I have been in contact with several agencies in Michigan who have adopted the PSO model. I have made contact with agencies who love it and those who hate it.

“I have observed and watched all of the footage and articles from Cedar Falls on the ongoing issues within the community surrounding the heated debates regarding PSO. I continue to educate myself daily on the successes and struggles of the PSO model and have a definitive, detailed plan to address this issue if I am fortunate enough to be the next director of public safety.”

He has no firefighter certifications.

Fear also has no connection to Cedar Falls.

He said he founded several organizations such as the Eastern Iowa Heroin Initiative and CRUSH of Iowa, in addition to the Guardian Training Institute.

“GTI is a nonprofit organization that is designed to help first responders who are struggling with mental wellness, anxiety, depression and unmanaged stress,” he said. “Unfortunately in first response, you are more likely to die of suicide than on the job,” he said. “Those statistics are real to me. I want to do everything I can to help those who serve us. GTI travels across the state to educate agencies on mental wellness, peer support as well as other programs such as de-escalation, crisis intervention, officer resiliency, recruitment and retention and offering counseling services.

“My mission is to build bridges with the community and to help create a positive atmosphere for our first responders in Cedar Falls. I have had a great deal of success in leadership of all the organizations that I have been involved with over the last 28 years.”

His core beliefs are: open and transparent communication; every problem has a solution; leading by example; caring for the mental and physical well-being of his staff; empowering those who work for me; building long lasting relationships; solid community outreach; and doing what is right for the community.

“My plan is to make an immediate, positive impact on the organization and represent the city of Cedar Falls,” he said.

Hiring process

After the interviews, the committee will discuss the candidates, with Gaines then making a final recommendation to Green, who will likely relay it to the City Council for consideration and possible approval in early June.

Green pointed out he could decide to go in a different direction and recommend someone other than who Gaines thinks is best fit for the job.

But he noted that’s unlikely to happen. Gaines’ opinion will “weigh heavily” because whomever is selected works closely with the administrator.

The community will not be directly involved in the hiring process, said Amanda Huisman, city communications specialist and spokesperson.

However, there will be time for the public to comment on the proposed hiring decision before the final approval, and residents also are welcome to reach out to the mayor or councilors to voice their thoughts, said Green.

A remote “meet and greet” was facilitated by Green for the police chief candidates in 2020, but that won’t be replicated for the director position because he said it serves more of an “administrative” function than an “operational and public facing” one like a police or fire chiefs.

Whomever is selected likely will be there for a third-party, external review of the department, which is publicly supported by four of seven council members.

