Whitewater rafting topic of discussion at Monday's council

080919tj-cedar-river-dam

The Cedar River dam in downtown Waterloo.

 Courier File Photo

WATERLOO — River rafting in downtown may be coming closer to fruition.

The City Council will hold a work session Monday to discuss the topic. The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall. This is an additional meeting for the council, which has its regular meetings on the first and third Monday of each month.

After the talks, the council will vote on whether to approve a Destination Iowa grant application for the project it’s calling the Cedar River Initiative Project.

Waterloo and Cedar Falls are working on the grant together with two anchor projects and multiple “connector projects” for each city. The total price tag is almost $14 million.

Waterloo’s proposed anchor project is a white-water rafting course and is the bulk of the project – estimated at almost $11.35 million. The price tag in May was estimated at $9.5 million. That plan included a one-mile course from Park Avenue to Sixth Street.

The plan for Waterloo also includes almost $2.18 million for other projects at Cedar Bend Park, Pioneer Park, Riverview Recreation Area and Sans Souci Island. There would also be improvements to River Road and the Deere property along the street.

Cedar Falls’ projects take up about $400,000 of the entire grant. The anchor project is bridge lighting for the Center Street and Main Street bridges near downtown. Smaller projects include work at Olsen, Tourist, Washington and Island parks.

The Destination Iowa grants come from $100 million of COVID-19 relief money the state has set aside for bolstering tourism. Sixty percent, or almost $8.38 million, must be matched by local sources. Waterloo already has one source matching $1 million.

Other anchor projects previously under consideration included a hard court indoor tournament center in Waterloo, River Road Parkway in Waterloo and a multi-modal parking ramp in Cedar Falls.

Another option for the grant was a lighting project on the Fourth Street Bridge in Waterloo, but it is being funded locally.

The Cedar Valley Nature Trail received $3.5 million from Destination Iowa to help pave 16 miles of path.

