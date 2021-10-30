When and where to vote, and who's running for what on Tuesday

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday for city and school elections. Early voting continues Monday until 5 p.m. in the auditor's office at the Black Hawk County Courthouse and until 4:30 p.m. at the Bremer County Courthouse. Find polling place information online for Black Hawk County at blackhawkcounty.iowa.gov/190/Elections, for Bremer County at bremercounty.iowa.gov and for Buchanan County go to buchanancountyiowa.org and click on "Election information" and "Frequently Asked Questions." Polling places by zip code can also be found at sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterreg/pollingplace/search.aspx. Absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Tuesday at the appropriate county auditor's office to be counted.

If you're voting at the county courthouse Monday or at your polling place on Tuesday -- or are still hanging on to that absentee ballot -- here are all the candidates for city offices officially on your ballot in Black Hawk County and surrounding areas. Plus, since candidate expenditures were released this week, here's a breakdown of how much they raised and spent this period.

Cedar Falls (subject to runoff provision)

Mayor (2-year term)

Tom Blanford: Raised $11,823.35, spent $8,035.07.

Rob Green (incumbent): Raised $1,419.41, spent $844.81.

Dave Sires: Raised $14,492.00, spent $13,465.89.

Council (4-year term)

At-large:

Kelly Dunn (incumbent): Raised $6,147.97, spent $2,497.48.

T.J. Frein: Raised $1,565.48, spent $1,448.91.

Ward 1:

Derek Peisen: Has not registered a candidate committee.

Gil Schultz: Has not registered a candidate committee.

Ward 3:

Kara Bigelow-Baker: Has not registered a candidate committee.

Daryl Kruse (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee.

Carole Yates: Raised $4,257.00, spent $1,426.73.

Ward 5:

Frank Darrah (incumbent): Raised $8,451.00, spent $7,550.

Dustin Ganfield: Raised $4,375.00, spent $3,184.86.

Denver

Mayor (4-year term)

Rod Diercks (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee.

Jeremie Peterson: Has not registered a candidate committee.

Council (4-year term), 3 seats open

Sean Hartman (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee.

Joel Wikner (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee.

Dike

Mayor

Michael Soppe (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee.

Council, 3 seats open

Mark Alan Lynch: Has not registered a candidate committee.

Jeremy Kauten: Has not registered a candidate committee.

Jason Freaker: Has not registered a candidate committee.

Shannon Mikkelsen: Has not registered a candidate committee.

Chris Bakken: Has not registered a candidate committee.

Council to fill vacancy until Jan. 2024

Michael Camarata: Has not registered a candidate committee.

Dunkerton - not contested

Mayor (2-year term)

Michael Schares (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee.

Council (4-year term), 3 seats open

Allison Baugher (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee.

Brian Roquet (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee.

Derek Shaner (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee.

Elk Run Heights

Mayor (2-year term)

Lisa Smock: Has not registered a candidate committee.

Council (2-year term), 5 seats open

Dennis Bass (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee.

Dave Galbraith: Has not registered a candidate committee.

Wade Jacobs: Has not registered a candidate committee.

Mark McChane: Has not registered a candidate committee.

Heather Sallis (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee.

Gary Wurtz: Has not registered a candidate committee.

Evansdale

Mayor (2-year term)

DeAnne Kobliska: Has not registered a candidate committee.

Craig Young: Has not registered a candidate committee.

Council (4-year term)

At-Large:

Kelly Parker: Raised $2,076.69, spent $1,695.98.

Justin Smock: Raised $275.15, spent $447.83.

Ward 2:

Ronald Nichols: Has not registered a candidate committee.

Gene Walker (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee.

Ward 4:

Kristi Osborne (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee.

Parks and Recreation Board (4-year term), 2 seats open

No one officially filed.

Gilbertville - not contested

Mayor (2-year term)

Mark Thome (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee.

Council (4-year term), 2 seats open

Jeff Frost (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee.

Council to fill vacancy until Jan. 2024

No one officially filed.

Hudson

Mayor (2-year term)

George Wessel (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee.

Council (4-year term), 2 seats open

Gail Bunz (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee.

Danielle DeVries: Has not registered a candidate committee.

Kate Wyatt (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee.

Council to fill vacancy until Jan. 2024

Lori Seawel (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee.

Janesville - not contested

Mayor (2-year term)

David Beenblossom (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee.

Council (4-year term), 3 seats open

Susan Stapleton (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee.

Dennis Miller (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee.

Jeff Conover (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee.

Jesup

Mayor (2-year term)

Chris Even (incumbent): Raised $151.80, spent $93.38.

Dawn Vogel: Raised $1,900, spent $1,749.45.

Council (4-year term), 2 seats open

Dennis Bell (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee.

Donna Boos: Has not registered a candidate committee.

Tami Even: Has not registered a candidate committee.

Todd L Rohlfsen (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee.

La Porte City

Mayor (4-year term)

Jasmine Gaston: Has not registered a candidate committee.

Council (4-year term), 2 seats open

Phillip Medina: Has not registered a candidate committee.

Jordan Schmitz: Has not registered a candidate committee.

Raymond - not contested

Mayor (4-year term)

Gary Vick (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee.

Council (4-year term), 2 seats open

Rebecca Smith (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee.

Shari Sorensen (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee.

Waterloo (subject to runoff provision)

Mayor (2-year term)

Quentin Hart (incumbent): Raised $155,136.89, spent $124,005.08.

Margaret Klein: Raised $34,740, spent $33,211.99.

Sophia Mays: Has not registered a candidate committee.

Council (4-year term)

At-large:

Dennis Halverson: Raised $4,406.84, spent $2,589.74.

Rob Nichols: Raised $17,690, spent $10,018.60.

Ward 1:

John Chiles: Raised $7,525.53, spent $2,157.78.

Micki McCracken: Raised $3,410, spent $3,344.76.

Ward 3:

Todd Maxson: Raised $1,845, spent $1,463.68.

Nia Wilder: Raised $8,727.50, spent $3,094.49.

Ward 5:

Ray Feuss (incumbent): Raised $6,942.43, spent $423.45.

Dawn Henry: Raised $4,985, spent $3,515.49.

Waverly (subject to runoff provision)

Mayor (2-year term)

Adam Hoffman (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee.

Council (4-year term)

At-large:

Troy Collins: Has not registered a candidate committee.

Ann Rathe (incumbent): $775.05, spent $575.00.

Ward 1:

Brian Birgen (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee.

Blake Yanda: Has not registered a candidate committee.

Ward 3:

Rodney Drenkow (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee.

Ward 5:

Tim Kangas (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate.

Philip Trimble: Has not registered a candidate.

Hospital trustee, 2 seats open:

Ronald Flory: Has not registered a candidate.

Philip Jones: Has not registered a candidate.

Laurie Everhardt: Has not registered a candidate.

What does "subject to runoff provision" mean?

A candidate in a city with the runoff provision must win a simple majority of votes, or more than 50%, in order to win outright. If no candidate gets over that threshold, the city must hold a separate runoff election in a head-to-head election between the top two vote-getters to determine the winner.

In Black Hawk County, the runoff provision is only in place in Waterloo and Cedar Falls. In Bremer County, it's in place in Waverly only. Candidates in cities without the runoff provision must only gain a plurality -- the most -- of the votes to win.

So if Candidate A gets 48% of the vote, Candidate B gets 30% and Candidate C gets 20%, Candidate A would only be the winner if the race is in a city without the runoff provision. Otherwise, Candidates A and B would go head-to-head in a runoff election. (The math gets a bit more complicated in multi-seat races; visit the Secretary of State's website for more information.)

If there's a tie, the county's board of supervisors "must draw lots," or randomly pick a winner, according to the Iowa Secretary of State's office. This happens more often than you might think -- most recently, in the Elk Run mayoral race in 2019, the Gilbertville city council race in 2015 and both the Hawkeye and Gilbertville mayoral races in 2013.

