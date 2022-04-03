 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

What's on tap Monday for Cedar Falls City Council?

CEDAR FALLS – City Council will hold a hearing Monday on the proposed plans for the restoration of 45,126 square feet of College Hill public parking lots.

The project is estimated by city staff to cost $150,252. If approved, it would be put out to bid.

Cedar Falls City Council

Cedar Falls Council first convenes at 6 p.m. Monday for a work session. 

The council’s evening includes two meetings, a work session at 6 p.m. and a standard business meeting at 7 p.m. inside the Community Center. The latter is when the hearing will be conducted.

The work session’s agenda includes discussion by councilors on its committee structure going forward.

The regular meeting includes the first reading of an ordinance changing principal permitted uses within the M-1 Light Industrial District to allow for day cares in light of the Community United Child Care Center on Nordic Drive looking to expand.

It has been a prohibited use; however staff recognizes it has operated without issue since 1999 and recommends an amendment be made to the code.

Second and third readings, respectively, are scheduled for two additional ordinances:

One deals with a change in the parking ratio for the newly adopted downtown zoning code. The other removes an exemption for homes built before 1969, in anticipation of a major reconstruction project in Cedar Heights North, and would require owners to get rid of illegal stormwater connections that discharge into the city’s sewer system.

In addition, council will consider a slate of resolutions for approval.

Included on the list are a purchase of a dump truck chassis for the Public Works Department and a generator for the Water Reclamation Division for $85,964 and $43,805, respectively.

Acceptance of a $281,000 low bid for a trail project along Lake Street is also among them. It’s to “better connect the Big Woods Lake park and campground to North Cedar,” says Mayor Rob Green in a blog post.

Another would authorize a $286,395 contract for a sewer rehabilitation project involving “the furnishing and installing of a cured in place liner within existing eight and 12 inch diameter sewer lines in selected areas of the city and in accordance with the contract documents,” said city materials.

A Community Development Block Grant-funded project, the rehabilitation involves approximately 8,209 linear feet of lining and 185 service taps.

