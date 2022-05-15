What's CF Council up to? Monday's meeting agendas show townhomes, fireworks, bonds and more

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council will vote Monday evening on plans for townhomes, in addition to holding hearings on the sale of general obligation bonds, an updated bike plan, a contract for alley repairs, and an ordinance lifting the consumer fireworks ban.

The council will convene at 5:10 p.m. inside the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St., for a Community Relations and Planning Committee meeting to talk about the final draft of the city’s Resilience Plan, and a potential application for a Destination Iowa grant.

“The goal of the Resilience Plan is to develop local solutions to better position the community economically and environmentally and make Cedar Falls more resilient in the face of unexpected events, such as the 2019 derecho which had a devastating impact on Cedar Rapids, while continuing to provide a high quality of life for all citizens,” said Planner Thomas Weintraut in a letter to Council.

The Destination Iowa grant was first discussed by Cedar Falls and Waterloo officials last month after Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a $100 million “investment to bolster the quality of life in Iowa’s communities” made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Some sort of a joint proposal might emerge to connect the downtown riverfronts and create “one big water trail system.”

Applications are being accepted until Dec. 31 or until funds are exhausted.

The City Council’s regular business meeting begins at 7 p.m.

Cedar Valley native Raja Chari reflects on first spaceflight Since returning to Earth on May 5 at 11:43 p.m. as commander of the SpaceX Crew-3, he's gotten accustomed to gravity again, and has his sights set on returning to space again.

It could be the last opportunity for public comment on ending the ban on consumer fireworks usage and allowing a three-day legal window on private property between noon and 11 p.m. July 4 and between noon and 10 p.m. July 3 and 5.

The second of three readings is scheduled, but Mayor Rob Green has indicated he will ask to suspend the rules and approve the ordinance to provide time to distribute informational flyers for the public before the July 4 holiday. The new law also would raise the fines for first offenders from a minimum of $250 to $375.

Another ordinance, which hikes stormwater rates 7% each of the next five years, also will be considered.

The agenda includes developer Brian Wingert’s proposal to build 30 two-story townhome units within six buildings on the “last remaining undeveloped area” of the Heritage Hills Estates Second Addition subdivision.

The 6.95-acre property is located north of Greenhill Road and east of Spruce Hills Drive. It would be accessed through private streets, Spruce Needle Lane extending east, and Spruce Creek Drive running north to south.

The entire subdivision is 19.12 acres and has been a topic of city discussion since the early 2000s.

The ban is ‘not working’: Cedar Falls fireworks ordinance survives first reading in 5-1 vote Despite some residents speaking out against lifting the city's ban, new law allowing a three-day window to use fireworks passed the council in a 5-1 first reading.

In addition, the bike plan previously presented to council will could win final adoption and serve as a guiding document for future improvements.

The Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee “prioritized the daily commuting utility of the bike network while continuing to enhance the already excellent recreational aspects of the network,” according to a letter from City Planner Chris Sevy.

The agenda also includes a $508,133 contract the council could award to the only bidder, Owen Contracting Inc. of Cedar Falls, for alley repairs.

Future hearings

Three public hearings could be scheduled for June 6 relating to the sale of up to $4.5 million in general obligation bonds.

The city’s budget estimated selling about $3.8 million for slope repairs, the reconstruction of Cedar Heights Drive, a Cedar River recreation project, the South Main Street intersection improvements, the reconstruction of Main Street, and the city’s new financial system in addition to other improvements to public buildings, infrastructure, and amenities.

The sales take place every two years. In 2020, the city issued $3.43 million in general obligation bonds.

Another public hearing on the plans for a Center Street streetscape project estimated to cost $1.13 million also could be scheduled June 6.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.