WATERLOO — The combined city/school election will be Tuesday. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Here’s some of the vital information you need to know before Election Day:
ABSENTEE VOTING: Voters can no longer request to have an absentee ballot by mail. The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail was Friday. Absentee voting is no longerl available at the Courthouse.
When returning a ballot received by mail, that ballot must be postmarked on or before Monday, Nov. 4, or it will not be counted. Postmarks are not always affixed by the post office, so mail your absentee ballot early enough so it arrives by Election Day. Even if the ballot is postmarked on time, mailed ballots must also be received in the Election Office by noon Tuesday, Nov. 12. Ballots received after the receipt deadline cannot be counted.
ELECTION DAY: All voters will be required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before they receive and cast a ballot. Voters who are not preregistered or voters changing precincts must also provide proof of residence. Any voter who cannot show ID may have their identity attested to by another registered voter in the precinct who has proper ID. For more information about voter ID, visit http://sos.iowa.gov/voterid or call (319) 833-3007.
ELECTION DAY REGISTRATION: A person who is eligible to vote may register on Election Day by appearing in person at the polling place for the precinct in which the individual resides. The voter must complete a voter registration application, make written oath and provide acceptable proof of identity and residence. Documents which can be used as proof of identity and residence are very specific and substitutes will not be accepted. For example, identification such as a driver’s license cannot be expired. To see all forms of approved ID visit http://sos.iowa.gov/voterid.
Please note the following polling locations have been changed since the last general election.
- Waterloo Ward 1 Precinct 1 polling location has been moved from Ascension Lutheran Church to Iowa State University Extension at 3420 University Ave.
- Waterloo Ward 1 Precinct 4 polling location has been moved from Irv Warren Golf Course to Celebration First Assembly located at 745 April St.
- Waterloo Ward 5 Precinct 1 polling location has been moved from Trinity American Lutheran Church to Waterloo Center for the Arts located at 225 Commercial St.
Questions may be directed to the Election Office; the phone number is 833-3007 and the email address is: election@co.black-hawk.ia.us. Our location is 316 E 5th St, Courthouse – Room 210, Waterloo, 50703.
If you are unsure where you will vote, the following website look-up options are available: Use the county’s website located at www.co.black-hawk.ia.us. Users may select Links or Real Estate mapping on the home page. Use the Secretary of State’s website located at: www.sos.iowa.gov. Users may select Find my Polling Place to determine their polling place and then select the option to verify where they are registered to vote.
