What to remember as Election Day nears

Cedar Valley election officials have several reminders to help ensure people’s votes count Tuesday.

For those still holding on to an absentee ballot, Bremer County Auditor Shelley Wolf said it’s likely too late to send it in the mail. Voters’ ballots need to arrive at the appropriate county auditors office by the time polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Drop boxes placed outside of each county’s courthouse are available 24/7 to deposit ballots until that time. Voters who can’t get to the courthouse with their absentee ballot can still surrender it at a polling station Tuesday and vote in-person with a new ballot.

Early in-person voting continues Monday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Black Hawk and Bremer county courthouses. Hours may vary in other counties.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Curbside voting is seemingly “catching people’s attention” this year, Wolf noted.

It is available at polling stations and has always been an option, but she said more people are now taking advantage of it.

“It’s not supposed to be a convenience (except) for those who have difficulties getting to the polling locations,” she explained. Call ahead of time to arrange it with the auditor’s office or have someone accompany the person Tuesday and notify a poll worker at the station.

When it comes to voting, Wolf said, everyone needs to bring a form of identification like a driver’s license, passport or military-issued ID. According to the secretary of state’s website, voters without a legal form of ID may have their identity attested to by another registered voter in the precinct or may prove identity and residence using Election Day registration documents.

Voters without the necessary ID or an attester will be offered a provisional ballot and can provide ID up until the time of the county canvass of votes (the Monday after election day).

Those who have moved and don’t have an updated ID will need to prove their new address by providing documentation with the new address. Some possibilities are a residential lease, electric bill, paycheck, bank statement, vehicle registration or any government-issued form with the new address.

Also, Wolf said, be aware that redistricting changed precinct boundaries and possibly where a person can vote. Find the correct polling place by going online to sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterreg/pollingplace/search.aspx.

To register the day of the election, show up to the polling place with one of the documents proving “who you are and where you live,” the website advises. That can also be accomplished with a valid Iowa driver’s license if it has the voter’s current address printed on it.

Absentee, early voters

As of the end of the day Thursday, Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder said requests for absentee ballots and people voting at the auditors office or satellite voting locations totaled 14,006. Early in-person voters and those whose completed absentee ballots had already been received were just a thousand less at 13,004.

In 2018, the last midterm election, Veeder said there were 21,152 absentee ballot requests and early voters.

As of Friday, Bremer County voters had requested 2,875 absentee ballots and returned 2,732 of them. That includes those who requested one at the courthouse or a satellite station and filled it out there.

While there’s still a few days left to vote early, it’s a significant drop-off compared to 2018, when Bremer County voters requested 4,280 ballots and returned 4,183.

“I expect there will be longer lines here at the courthouse on Monday than there will be at the polling places on Election Day,” said Wolf. “That’s typically how it has been for the past several general elections.”

Contested races

Many names will be on Cedar Valley ballots for numerous elected offices, and many are contested races.

At the federal level, those include Republican Sen.

and Democrat

for U.S. Senate and Republican Rep.

and Democrat

for the 2nd Congressional District.

At the legislative level, and depending on where a voter lives, those include Republican Sen. Annette Sweeney and Democrat Sam Cox for Senate District 27; Republican Rep. Sandy Salmon and Democrat Jenn Wolff for Senate District 29; Republican Rep. Pat Grassley and Democrat Carissa Froyum for House District 57; Republican Charley Thomson and Democrat Dené Lundberg for House District 58; Democrat Rep. Timi Brown-Powers and Libertarian John Bothwell for House District 61; Republican Sen. Craig Johnson and Democrat Terry McGovern for House District 67; and Republican Derek Wulf and Democrat Kate Wyatt for House District 76.

At the county level, those include Democrats Tavis Hall and Glen Keith and Republicans Dennis Halverson and Dan Trelka (incumbent) for two Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors seats; Democrat Craig White, the other incumbent, is waging a write-in campaign. In Bremer County, those include Republican Dewey Hildebrandt and Independent Timothy Neil (both incumbents) for the District 3 Board of Supervisors seat; Republican Adam Hoffman and Democrat Erin Pratt for county treasurer; and Republican Darius Robinson and Democrat Jill Dashner for county attorney.

There will also be uncontested positions on the ballot for the Iowa Legislature and county offices along with nonpartisan county and township seats. Additionally, voters will be able to consider several judges up for retention and the state constitutional amendment on gun rights.

In the unincorporated part of Bremer County, voters will be able to weight in on a public measure to impose a 1% sales tax in those areas.