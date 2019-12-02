About this story

Governor’s Office cites ‘executive privilege’ to withhold some records

THOMAS FRIESTAD

The Gazette

In responding to The Gazette’s July 23 open records request, Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office provided copies of 217 emails sent or received to date in 2019 by Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg and three health policy advisers pertaining to medical and recreational marijuana.

Michael Boal, Reynolds’ deputy legal counsel, told The Gazette his office had located 475 responsive emails. Officials withheld some responsive records based on provisions in Iowa Code that forbid the disclosure of draft documents for policies or decisions not yet adopted and of some personal information of individuals who had received state correctional services.

Boal said the Governor’s Office did not provide other responsive records based on “executive privilege.”

He said “numerous courts” have recognized that governors can withhold certain records from public disclosure by citing executive privilege. He cited nine state court decisions between 1952 and 2013, including from Arizona, California, New Jersey and Washington — but not Iowa.

Iowa’s open records law does not contain an “executive privilege” exemption, said Randy Evans, Iowa Freedom of Information Council executive director, in an email.

“The positions the governor’s office takes are contrary to our interpretation of Iowa’s public records law,” Evans wrote. “The Legislature certainly could decide to craft an executive privilege in the public records law — but lawmakers have not done that.”

Pursuing the responsive records through a lawsuit could cost The Gazette or other news media tens of thousands of dollars, Evans estimated.