MASON CITY — Chicken wings and empty chairs.
That’s about what the first Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake amounted to. The goal was to raise money for local Democratic candidates and county parties. But not much came into the coffers because, well, empty chairs.
“I remember people in the party said: You’ll go three years and be done,” remembered Wing Ding Chairman Randy Black.
Not quite.
Sixteen years later, the Wing Ding is still going and is set to have its largest slate of guests yet when it starts Friday evening. Set to appear are 21 of the Democratic candidates running for president in 2020.
According to the group’s board members, this year they sold out of 1,600 tickets at $35 a piece by July 29 (a little more than three weeks after first announcing the slate).
“The place is going to be hopping,” Black said.
Part of the initial driver for the event was that some of the county parties were out of sorts, according to original Wing Ding board member John Ralls.
“In 2002, I became chairman of the Winnebago Democrats, the party was broke and I wanted to get together with the chairman of Hancock County to do a fundraiser.”
So the Wing Ding became an answer to a nagging question for local parties.
But those early years were a little bit lean.
High-profile guests were harder to come by and institutional state events such as the Harkin Steak Fry and the Iowa Democratic Party Hall of Fame dinner were better known and bigger draws.
It wasn’t until 2007 that the board put some more meat on the bone when former President Barack Obama was the keynote speaker and the planners opened things up to Butler, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth and Winnebago counties.
In 2015, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley and former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee were booked for the event. It was the first time that the Wing Ding had all of the major Democratic candidates running for president at the event.
This year, once the doors have opened at 5 p.m. and attendees have had their fill of Hy-Vee chicken wings, each of the candidates will get five minutes to speechify.
Wing Ding official Susan Nelson said that they’d like to do more but that would be reckless with so many candidates, including top-tier names Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg.
