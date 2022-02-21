'We've got to put up a fight:' In Waterloo, gov candidate Deidre DeJear riles up Democrats

WATERLOO — After several legislators bemoaned Republicans’ proposed legislation, or talked about the little victories they’d had so far, state Rep. Ras Smith got up and took Democrats to task.

Regarding legislation Republicans have proposed to ban transgender children from participating in girls’ sports, Smith noted supporters of the bill had shown up in force, taking off work and their own children out of class to attend committee meetings in Des Moines.

“That’s the fervor that they’re using,” Smith said during the Black Hawk County Democrats’ central committee meeting Sunday. “As Democrats, I think we have to step it up. I think we have to amp it up a little bit. They seem to care more about eroding our state than we do about fixing it.”

Republicans, who have gained decisive control over the Legislature in the last several years, are no longer interested in bipartisanship, state Sen. Bill Dotzler argued.

“It’s like third grade — ‘I know you are, but what am I’ type of stuff,” Dotzler said. “Twenty-six years ago ... we had leaders in the Republican Party that would work with you. ... Now, today, it doesn’t make any difference.”

That was what prompted Smith, who won’t be seeking another term, to walk away. Waterloo City Councilor Jerome Amos announced at Sunday’s meeting he will run for the seat in House District 62.

“I didn’t sign up for that,” Smith said. “The people that aren’t participating. We’ve gotta get them. We’ve gotta be a little more angry than we are.”

Deidre DeJear, the leading Democratic candidate for governor, was at the meeting. She said after hearing those speeches she understood the assignment. She alluded to her underdog status going up against the well-funded incumbent, Gov. Kim Reynolds.

“The Republican message and how they’re using their resources is one that says that we’re defeated before we even get started,” DeJear told the crowd. “I don’t believe that. ... I am really here in these moments, folks, to remind us of what we’re capable of.”

DeJear said the workforce shortage, particularly among teachers, is one of the biggest issues she’s focused on, and one her campaign highlights by noting Iowa’s long-touted No. 1 ranking in education has slipped toward the middle among states.

“That’s not where Iowa belongs,” she said. “The lack of investment in our education system ... our teachers are leaving this state vowing never to come back.”

But not being able to find child care is another major reason for the workforce shortage, DeJear argued.

“Right now our small business owners ... are having to make decisions on how they pay people,” she said. Workers face a similar decision: “’Is it worthwhile for me to work part-time, or is it worthwhile for me to just stay at home with my kid because I can’t find the child care that I need?’”

DeJear noted there are “less than 100 state (mental health) beds,” noting she would advocate for more, along with more psychiatrists, to help combat not only a suicide epidemic but to take that burden of mental health care off of police and prisons.

“We are not addressing the mental health care challenges of Iowans today, and we are perpetuating a crisis,” she said. “We’ve got to meet this need now.”

She warned Democrats it would take more than better policies — and hoping people hear them — to win.

“We’ve got to put up a fight over the next several months,” DeJear said. That includes re-engaging with “disenchanted Democrats ... caught up in the national politics,” along with students and communities of color. “This battle will not be easy, but it will be worth it.”

DeJear noted after the event that people were “actually hearing the ask” she was making, and she believes her campaign “(has) it in us” to win.

“The biggest message is the pathway our state is headed down right now is not one that’s good for Iowa,” she said. “We have an opportunity right now to interrupt this backwards trajectory.”

